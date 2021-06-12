Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t introduced William and Kate to Lilibet a week after she was born.

Meghan Markle is yet to introduce her newborn child, Lilibet, to Kate Middleton and Prince William a week after she was born, it has been revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed she was yet to meet Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor while taking questions from the media after meeting with the U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the start of the G7 summit in Cornwall.

When a reporter asked her whether she had met Lilibet, she said she hadn’t FaceTimed with the newborn but added that she was looking forward to meeting her.

“I wish her [Lilibet] the very best. I can’t wait to meet her,” Kate said, according to Express. “We haven’t met her yet, I hope that will be soon.”

Shortly after the Sussexes announced the birth of their daughter, Kate and William released a public statement congratulating them.

The Cambridges also reportedly sent gifts to the Sussexes.

The Queen has met Lilibet via video call

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the Queen met Meghan and Harry’s newborn daughter via a video call shortly after they returned home from the hospital.

The source said the Sussexes were excited to introduce their daughter to the Queen.

“They were very excited and couldn’t wait to share that their daughter arrived,” the source said.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday, June 4, at 11:40 a.m.

Lilibet is the Sussexes’ second child. Her two-year-old big brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on May 6, 2019.

Monsters & Critics reported that members of the Royal Family put aside the Megxit crisis to send well-wishes to Archie on his second birthday.

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, all took to their social media accounts to congratulate Archie.

Meghan reached out to Kate for “secret talks”

Media reports suggesting that Meghan and Harry “snubbed” Kate and Prince William by refusing to introduce them to Lilibet a week after birth come amid claims that Meghan reached out to Kate Middleton for “secret talks” following a backlash against Harry.

Harry sparked a backlash from royal fans following recent media appearances in which he attacked members of the Royal Family, including the Queen and Prince Charles.

A source reportedly revealed that Meghan was so worried about the backlash following Harry’s attack against the Royal Family in his Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’s See, that she reached out to Kate for “secret talks” to heal the rift between them.

Kate did not want to hold “secret talks” with Meghan

However, the source revealed that while Kate wanted peace, she was unwilling to hold “secret talks” out of fear that “anything she said could be used against her.”

But the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly advised Meghan and Harry to stop publicly attacking the Royal Family.

The report that Meghan reached out to Kate came after royal expert Arthur Edwards said the rift between Meghan and Kate may be “too deep and raw to heal.”