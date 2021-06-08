Meghan Markle reached out to Kate Middleton for ‘secret talks’ to heal the rift between them

Meghan Markle reportedly reached out to Kate Middleton for “secret talks.” Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Meghan Markle reportedly reached out to Kate Middleton for “secret talks” following the recent backlash against Prince Harry, a source has claimed.

The backlash against the Duke of Sussex was sparked by the allegations and accusations he made against the Royal Family during recent media and TV appearances.

The source claimed that Meghan was so worried about the backlash that was sparked by Harry’s comments in his recently released Apple TV+ documentary, The Me You Can’t See, that she began making overtures to Kate Middleton to win her over, according to Express.

Meghan allegedly reached out to Kate for “secret talks” to heal the rift that developed between them after the Sussexes announced in January 2020 that they were stepping down from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family.

Kate did not want to be involved in ‘secret talks’

According to Express, the source told Heat magazine that Meghan reached out to Kate due to her concern about the backlash following Harry’s comments and fears that she could lose her title.

“She [Meghan] has secretly reached out to Kate, as she knows that the only hope they can have of smoothing things over with the family is to get Kate on their side,” the source reportedly said.

However, while Kate wanted peace she also wanted to “stay out of any ‘secret talks’, as she fears anything she says could be used against her,” the source claimed.

The only words of advice the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly had for the Sussexes was that they “stop once and for all with the public outbursts.”

“She [Kate] wants peace and civility, especially seeing how much pain this caused William, Charles, and the Queen,” the source said.”Her only words of wisdom for Meghan and Harry are to stop once and for all with the public outbursts.”

The rift between the Sussexes and Cambridges deepened after the Oprah interview

The rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges deepened after the Sussexes sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah in March. During the interview, the Sussexes made damming allegations of neglect and racism against the Royals.

Harry repeated the allegation that the Royals mistreated Meghan and tried to smear her in his Apple TV+ docuseries.

He claimed the Royals refused to give Meghan support when she said that she was having suicidal thoughts. He also questioned Prince Charles’s parenting skills and alleged that the Prince of Wales made him and his brother, William, suffer.

The rift between Kate and Meghan may be ‘too deep and raw to heal’

The latest development comes after royal expert Arthur Edwards said that the rift between Kate and Meghan may be “too deep and raw to heal.”

According to Edwards, “there is now no love lost between Catherine and Meghan” after Meghan brought up the issue of their alleged clash over the bridesmaids’ outfits during the Oprah interview.

Royal expert Katie Nicholls said that Kate believed they had privately resolved the issue, so she was upset when Meghan brought it up again during her interview with Oprah in March.