Prince Charles wants to hold urgent talks with Harry after attacks against the Royal Family

Prince Charles wants to have talks with Harry following attacks against him and the Royal Family

Prince Charles is reportedly left “feeling wretched” following Prince Harry’s latest explosive claims in his new Apple TV+ documentary series, The Me You Can’t See.

The Prince of Wales now wants to hold urgent talks with Harry, royal sources have revealed, according to Express.

Harry questioned Charles’s and the Queen’s parenting skills

Harry did not pull any punches in his latest attacks against the Royal Family on his Apple TV series, The Me You Can’t See.

He questioned Charles’s parenting skills and suggested “his father knows no better because of how he was brought up.”

The Queen was reportedly upset by Harry’s comments about Charles because it appeared that Harry was blaming her and Prince Philip for Charles’s alleged poor parenting skills.

Harry also alleged that Charles made him suffer as a child. He said Charles told him “it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you.”

The Duke of Sussex said his father’s statement didn’t make any sense to him because he did not understand why Charles thought his kids had to suffer because he suffered.

“If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, that you can make it right for your kids,” Harry said, according to Express.

Harry also accused the Royal Family of neglecting him and his wife, Meghan. He claimed that life as a member of the Royal Family was a “nightmare” and that amid the pressures and challenges, he was told that he had to learn how to “play the game” and get used to being in the public eye.

Harry said that royal life was like The Truman Show

Harry also questioned Charles’s parenting skills on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

He said Charles passed on to his children the “pain and suffering” he experienced as a child but he (Harry) wanted to break the cycle by not passing it on to his children.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you,'” Harry said.

When Shepard suggested that being a member of the Royal Family could be compared to the Truman Show, Harry agreed. He said that being a Royal was a “mix of the Truman Show and being in a zoo.”

He added that the issue with being born a Royal was that “you inherit every element of it without a choice.”

Harry is a ‘man out for vengeance’ royal expert warns

Meanwhile, a royal watcher has warned that Harry will not relent on his attacks against the Royal Family because he is “a man out for vengeance.”

Monsters & Critics reported that royal watcher Camilla Tominey, an associate editor with The Telegraph, slammed Harry and accused him of “continuing to stoke the flames of publicity with his smug, self-pitying and at times, spiteful rhetoric.”

In an article published in The Sunday Morning Herald, Tominey claimed that Harry has not learned from Princess Diana’s mistakes when she opened up during the infamous 1995 Panorama interview with the BBC reporter Martin Bashir.

Tominey concluded that by seeking vengeance, Harry was repeating Diana’s mistake “of squandering popularity for the sake of evening the score.”

Charles still wants Harry and Meghan in the Royal Family

However, despite Harry’s recent attacks against the Royal Family, Prince Charles still wants to reconcile with his son, Harry.

According to a royal source, despite Harry’s attacks against Charles, he still “wants his son by his side.”

The source told the Daily Mail’s Dan Wootton that the Prince of Wales was aware of his shortcomings as a father even though he “tried his absolute best.”

“Harry has been hurting since he was a little boy. It’s not an easy situation, but Prince Charles would much rather his son be by his side,” the source said.

But another source close to Charles warned that although he was willing to “engage,” he would “close ranks with the Queen” and Harry would be left “out in the cold” if he continued to launch personal attacks against his grandmother.