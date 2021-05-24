Prince Harry ‘is a man out for vengeance,’ royal expert warns

Prince Harry is “a man out for vengeance,” a royal expert has claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Following Prince Harry’s latest attacks against the Royal Family in his new Apple TV+ show, The Me You Can’t See, a royal watcher has warned that the Duke of Sussex is a “man out for vengeance.”

Writing in Australia’s The Sunday Morning Herald, royal watcher Camilla Tominey, a royal watcher and associate editor for The Telegraph, accused Prince Harry of “continuing to stoke the flames of publicity with his smug, self-pitying and at times, spiteful rhetoric.”

She said that Harry’s new documentary series in which he opened up about his mental health struggles showed he did not learn from the mistakes of his mother, Princess Diana, who also opened up to “deceitful Martin Bashir” during the infamous Panorama interview in 1995.

Tominey claimed that Harry was repeating his mother’s mistake “of squandering popularity for the sake of evening the score.”

She added that Harry was acting “like Diana” when “she decided to air her dirty linen on the BBC.”

Harry “is a man out for vengeance,” Tominey concluded.

Harry said that Royal life was a “nightmare”

The comments by Tominey come after the Duke of Sussex criticized the Royal Family in his Apple TV+ documentary series, The Me You Can’t See.

Harry opened up about his mental health struggles as a young member of the Royal Family. He said he suffered panic attacks and anxiety and that his life as a young Royal was a “nightmare.”

He said that amid the pressures, other members of the Royal Family told him he had to “just play the game” and get used to being in the public eye.

Harry said Royal life was “a mix of the Truman Show and being in a zoo”

Monsters & Critics reported that while chatting with host Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, Harry likened life as a member of the Royal Family to The Truman Show.

When Shepard suggested that life as a Royal could be compared to the Truman Show because the Royals were the cynosure of all eyes, Harry agreed, saying that being a Royal was a “mix of the Truman Show and being in a zoo.”

Harry went on to say that the issue with being a Royal was “being born into it, you inherit the risk.”

“You inherit every element of it without a choice. And because of the way the UK media are, they feel an ownership over you,” he added.

Harry also questioned Prince Charles’s parenting skills

Monsters & Critics also reported that Harry questioned Prince Charles’s parenting skills on the Armchair Expert podcast.

He suggested that his father passed “on a lot of genetic pain of suffering” to his children and that he wanted to “break the cycle” so that he doesn’t pass it on to his children.

He also claimed on The Me You Can’t See that Charles made him and William suffer as children.

He said Charles told him as a child that “it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you.”

The Queen was “deeply upset” by Harry’s attacks against the Royal Family

A royal source revealed that the Queen was “deeply upset” by Harry’s attacks against the Royal Family.

The Queen was reportedly particularly troubled by Harry’s suggestion that she and Prince Phillip were to blame for Charles’s poor parenting skills.

According to the royal source, the Queen was upset that Harry suggested that Charles didn’t know better “because of how he was raised” by his parents.

A source close to Charles also revealed that despite the “callous” things Harry has said about the Royal Family, the Prince of Wales still wanted to find a way to make the Sussexes included in the Royal Family.

But the source added that if Harry continued to “attack the Queen in a more personal way, Charles would close ranks with the Queen” and “Harry would be out in the cold.”