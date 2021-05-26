Prince Harry said Meghan Markle broke down in tears and wept over bullying allegations days before Oprah interview

Meghan Markle broke down in tears following allegations of bullying, Prince Harry revealed.

Prince Harry claimed on his new Apple TV documentary series, The Me You Can’t See, that his wife, Meghan Markle, broke down in tears days before her controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly broke down crying following allegations that she bullied royal aides at Kensington Palace.

Harry claimed that Meghan cried because she was upset about the “effort of the Firm and the media to smear her.”

“I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying in her pillow because she doesn’t want to wake me up because I’m already carrying too much,” Harry said, according to People.

“I held her, we talked, she cried, and she cried, and she cried,” Harry added.

Meghan was accused of bullying staff at Kensington Palace

Monsters & Critics reported that Meghan was accused of bullying household staff when she lived in Kensington Palace after she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

According to The Times, Meghan’s bullying behavior forced two members of staff to leave their jobs and undermined “the confidence of a third staff member.”

She allegedly mistreated aides and reduced them to tears during tense encounters. An aide claimed that Meghan “humiliated” and subjected members of staff to “emotional cruelty and manipulation.”

Jason Knauf, a former press secretary of the Sussexes, reportedly made the bullying allegations against Meghan in an email sent to Buckingham Palace HR in October 2018.

“I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable,” Knauf reportedly complained in the email.

Meghan denied the bullying allegations

Meghan vehemently denied the allegations that she bullied members of the royal staff at Kensington Palace.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” a spokesperson for the Duchess said. “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

Another spokesperson for the Sussexes said it was part of a “calculated smear campaign” being orchestrated by Buckingham Palace ahead of the Oprah interview to stop her from speaking “openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”

However, Royal sources denied that the Palace was trying to smear Meghan.

The Palace launched an investigation into the allegation

Buckingham Palace later announced that officials had launched an investigation into the allegations of bullying.

“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in the Times following claims made by former staff,” read a statement by The Palace. “Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article.”

