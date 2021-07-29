William regrets advising Harry not to rush relationship with Meghan after it damaged their ‘unbreakable brotherly bond’

Prince William regrets advising Harry not to rush his relationship with Meghan Markle, royal expert claimed. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince William regrets advising his brother Harry not to rush his relationship with Meghan, a royal expert has claimed.

William meant well when he offered the advice, but he now “probably does have a major regret” because he believes it broke the “brotherly bond” between him and Harry, according to royal expert Katie Nicholls.

Around the time that Meghan and Harry got engaged in November 2017, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly approached Harry and advised him not to rush his relationship with Meghan, Nicholls claimed, according to Express.

“William probably does have a major regret over the conversation that he had with his brother around the time of the engagement when Harry and Meghan got engaged,” Nicholls told Express.

“When William basically sat down with Harry and urged him to just take his time, not to rush into anything – what was intended as well-meant, brotherly advice didn’t go down with Harry at all,” Nicholls continued.

Harry reportedly took offense because he thought William’s comment about Meghan as snobbish.

“Harry felt he didn’t have his brother’s support and that really was the beginning of the breakdown of what was up until then, an unbreakable brotherly bond,” the royal expert concluded.

Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016, got engaged in 2017

Meghan and Harry met in July 2016 through a blind date. They started dating but kept their relationship secret.

Harry officially confirmed they were dating in November 2016 after British media sources first reported the news in October 2016.

They got engaged in November 2017 and tied the knot in May 2018.

William warned Harry not to rush his relationship with Meghan, royal biographers claimed

In their book Finding Freedom, royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed that William advised Harry not to rush his relationship with Meghan, Monsters & Critics reported.

Scobie and Durand claimed that before Harry married Meghan, William advised him to take his time getting to know Meghan better before marrying her.

“Don’t feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl,” William reportedly said.

The royal biographers claimed that Harry took offense because he felt that William’s comments about Meghan were offensive and snobbish. He was angry that William referred to Meghan as “this girl.”

William regretted his conversation with Harry, a royal expert claimed

In an article published in Vanity Fair, royal expert Nicholls claimed that William regretted advising his brother about Meghan and believed the conversation led to the rift between them.

“As for William, he is said to regret that early conversation with Harry about Meghan because it led to the rift that continues to this day,” Nicholls wrote.

Nicholls noted that Harry was “understandably rankled” by William’s “condescending” comment. But she added that “hindsight will one day allow them all to acknowledge that William’s words, poorly chosen as they were, predicted the trouble that lay ahead.”

“It’s also hard not to imagine how things might have turned out better if everyone had taken just a little more time,” the royal watcher concluded.

Scobie and Durand also reported that a source close to William said the Duke of Cambridge offered the advice because “he wanted to make sure that Harry wasn’t blindsided by lust.”