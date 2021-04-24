Royals will have to address Meghan Markle’s issues during talks with Harry, royal biographer warns

Meghan Markle accused the Royals of racism and neglect during her interview with Oprah. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Royal biographer Omid Scobie has warned that the Royals will have to address issues regarding Meghan Markle’s experience as a member of the Royal Family during their conversations with Prince Harry.

Scobie, a royal news contributor at ABC News, insisted during an appearance on the Royally Obsessed podcast that the Royals will need to acknowledge the Duchess of Sussex and issues relating to her that haven’t been addressed during reconciliation talks with Prince Harry

Scobie said that although media outlets reported that Harry has been holding “peace talks’ with Royals, including Charles and William, the nature and scope of the discussions were not clear.

He added that the discussions couldn’t be “just about Harry and William” because “there are many things that need to be said to the Duchess too.”

Harry has been having discussions with the Royals

Monsters and Critics reported that Harry has been having discussions with senior members of the Royal Family, including his father, Charles, and elder brother, William.

CBS This Morning host Gayle King confirmed that the Duke of Sussex had a phone conversation with the senior Royals shortly after CBS aired the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah.

King said she had been in contact with the Sussexes and that she learned the initial discussions “were not productive.”

Monsters and Critics reported that a source close to William said the Duke of Cambridge thought the discussions were not productive because “success and Hollywood have gone to his [Harry’s] head.”

“William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California – that success and Hollywood have gone to his head,” the source said.

Another source claimed the Royals were facing challenges moving on because Harry was “hooked on being right” and that “he won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family.”

Harry also met with the Royals when he traveled to the U.K. to attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

He reportedly met for two hours with William and Charles at Frogmore Cottage.

Royals were reportedly upset about media leaks

The Royals were reportedly upset that the Sussexes shared details of their conversation with Gayle. A source said William was reluctant to have further talks with Harry because the Sussexes were allegedly leaking private conversations with the Royals to the media.

Following the discussions during Harry’s visit to the U.K. to attend Philip’s burial, the Royals reportedly decided to put further talks with Harry on hold because the Sussexes allegedly continued leaking details about their private discussions with members of the Royal Family to media outlets.

U.S. media sources published details about a wreath and a handwritten note that Meghan sent to be laid at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Media outlets also published details of Markle and Archie’s conversation with the Queen before Prince Philip’s funeral.

Sources said that “no meaningful conversation” has taken place between Harry and the Royals since they met after Prince Philip’s funeral in the U.K.