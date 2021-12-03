Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to release a Christmas podcast on Spotify

Meghan and Harry are gearing up for a festive podcast with Spotify. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, can expect them to release a Christmas podcast to Spotify this month.

Last year, Harry and Meghan signed up to a mega-deal with the audio streaming giant, Spotify, to the tune of $18 million. However, with the exception of one 35-minute episode last December, the California-based couple has not actually produced any content.

The couple has appeared in front of the camera plenty of times this year; the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, of course, sent shockwaves through the Royal establishment. More recently, Meghan was interviewed by Ellen in a much less scandal-inducing chat. Meanwhile, Harry appeared alongside Oprah in their mental health documentary, The Me You Can’t See.

However, this week, The Sun reported that Spotify bosses and become increasingly mystified that the Royal couple hasn’t honored their multi-year, multi-dollar contract by providing them with more content, so they reportedly gave them a “gentle nudge.”

And now Royal expert Neil Sean has confirmed on his YouTube channel that a Royal podcast will be winging its way to our commoner ears in the near future. An official release date has not been confirmed, but it is expected to drop sometime before Christmas Day. Sean joked that it better not clash with the annual Queen’s speech on Christmas Day!

What will Harry and Meghan discuss on their podcast?

With regard to content, listeners can expect the podcast to mostly be about the Sussexes’ eventful year, which included settling into life in Montecito, California, the death of Harry’s grandad, Prince Philip, giving birth to their second child, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, and of course hopefully some inside gossip about their continuing feud with other members of the Royal family.

In reporting the upcoming podcast, Sean made his feelings about the Sussexes quite clear when he sarcastically said: “Apparently they are going to be giving their reflection on their year… We could tell them their year, couldn’t we? Fell out with their family, alienated everybody, fanbase dropped dramatically.”

He mockingly added: “Is there much to really talk about? No doubt we will get some sort of lecture on working mums and things they’ve done.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meghan Markle won a legal battle this week against a UK newspaper

Another potential area for Meghan to discuss is her recent victory against the publishers of the Mail On Sunday, Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL). ANL lost its appeal this week against the Duchess regarding the publishing of extracts of a private letter that Meghan had written to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

A judge had previously ruled that the Mail on Sunday had broken privacy laws when it published the letter. The organization had appealed the decision, but they were ruled against again on Monday and denied a further trial.

Meghan called it “a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”