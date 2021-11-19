Meghan Markle told Ellen about her secret night out in Toronto with Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie

Harry and Meghan have maintained a close relationship with Princess Eugenie. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has revealed that she and her now-husband Prince Harry had a wild night out in Toronto for Halloween 2016. She also said it was the last night out before they went public with their relationship.

The Duchess was speaking to her old friend Ellen DeGeneres in her first televised interview since the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview that sent shock waves through the Royal family.

Meghan revealed that just before she and Harry went public with their relationship, the dashing prince had come to see Meghan in Toronto, where she was filming Suits, and that he brought his cousin Princess Eugenie and her future husband, Jack Brooksbank. And all four of them then hit the town while dressed in disguises.

Celebrities and royals alike must love Halloween because the foursome were able to enjoy their night incognito, and many of their fellow revelers had no idea they were among royalty.

“The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple,” Meghan explained.

Post-apocalyptic theme allowed Harry and Meghan to hide identities

She said the party they attended had a post-apocalyptic theme, which enabled them to put on makeup and costumes that hid their identity: “It was a post-apocalypse theme so we had all of this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to just have one final fun night out,” she further explained.

Ellen joked that there would now be people watching the clip thinking, “I was at that party.”

The future Duke and Duchess confirmed their romance to the world on November 8, 2016. They had met earlier that summer on a blind date.

Prince Harry has always had close relationship with Princess Eugenie

The errant royal couple has maintained a close relationship with Princess Eugenie throughout their feud with the rest of the family. Meghan and Eugenie reportedly bonded over their pregnancies in the last year and remained in close contact, and compared notes throughout.

Prince Harry, at 37, is just six years older than his 31-year-old cousin, and the pair have always had a close relationship. Harry and Eugenie spent their childhoods playing with each other on the grounds of the royal castles, and when they got older, they regularly partied in London’s nightclubs.

When Harry and Meghan left for America, Eugenie and Jack moved into Frogmore Cottage, which had been vacated by the former couple.