Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie have remained in close contact throughout their pregnancies

Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie have reportedly bonded over their respective pregnancies. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie have reportedly remained in close contact over the past year and have shared notes on their respective pregnancies.

Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed baby August Philip into the world on February 9, and a few days later, Meghan announced that she is pregnant with a second child. Meghan sadly suffered a miscarriage last July. And, of course, she gave birth to Archie in May 2019.

Well, it seems the two Royal women have bonded across two continents as they’ve spent time together discussing the various trials and tribulations of bringing a baby to term.

A friend of the family has told People Magazine that the pregnancies brought the two families close together. They said: “These times tend to bring families together.”

The source added: “What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs. They are very close. And they are all deciding to go their own route.”

There has been talk in the last week that Meghan up-staged Eugenie with her Valentine’s Day announcement; however, the source dismissed these concerns saying they would have been aware of each other’s plans. The source added: “They would have known about each other’s due dates.”

Cousins Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have always been close friends

It makes perfect sense that Meghan and Eugenie might form a bond as Harry has always had a close relationship with his cousin. Eugenie and Jack moved into Harry and Meghan’s house at Frogmore Cottage when the latter moved to North America last year.

According to Vanity Fair, Eugenie and Harry have often confided in each other, and when younger, the pair used to spend nights out together partying at London’s hot spots.

Buckingham Palace issued a joint statement two weeks ago, congratulating Meghan and Harry on behalf of all Royal Family members, but there is no reason to believe that individual members didn’t privately congratulate the couple.

Harry and Meghan remain controversial figures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become somewhat controversial figures since they decided to step away from Royal duties nearly a year ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become polarizing figures among the public, they have countless supporters, but many royal watchers feel they have disrespected the Family in recent times.

The Los Angeles based couple confirmed this week that they would not be returning to work for Buckingham Palace, and as a result, the Queen stripped them of a number of honorary titles and royal patronages. (They retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex title).

With that said, the Queen herself has stated that the pair remain much loved members of the family. It seems clear that the Windsors are no different from any other family; while they, of course, have disagreements, family is still family.