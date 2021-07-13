Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell Oprah interview nominated for an Emmy Award

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview that aired on CBS has been nominated for an Emmy Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

The interview — Oprah with Meghan & Harry: A CBS Primetime Special — which aired in March, was nominated for an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category.

Oprah Winfrey and her Harpo Productions Company were named in the nomination, alongside producer Lindsay Flader, executive producers Terry Wood, Tara Montgomery, and co-executive producers Brian Piotrowicz and Brad Pavone.

However, Meghan and Harry were not included in the nomination.

The interview was nominated in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category alongside other shows, including Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy and My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

Meghan and Harry accused the Royals of racism and neglect

During the two-hour interview, which aired on CBS on Sunday, March 7, Meghan and Harry made explosive allegations that left the Royal Family reeling.

They accused the Royal Family of racism and Harry alleged they neglected his wife when she said she was having suicidal thoughts.

Monsters & Critics reported that Meghan claimed the Royals did not want her son to be a Prince and tried to prevent him from getting security protection because of his mixed heritage.

She claimed that one of the Royals voiced concern about her son’s skin color before he was born, but she declined to name the person because it would be “damaging” to them.

Meghan also said that she told Harry that she “didn’t want to be alive anymore,” and that Harry saved her by agreeing to quit the Royal Family.

She claimed that Palace officials told her it “wouldn’t be good for the institution” if she sought help.

CBS paid Oprah millions to air the interview, but the Sussexes were not paid

The Wall Street Journal reported that ViacomCBS paid Oprah’s company, Harpo Productions, a fee of at least $7 million for the rights to air the interview.

Sources also revealed the Sussexes were not paid for their appearance.

Oprah originally pitched the interview to NBC and ABC before closing the deal with CBS. Oprah’s close friend Gayle King reportedly helped to facilitate CBS’s clinching of the deal.

The network expected to recoup the fee from advertising deals and international licensing, according to WSJ.

CBS sold airing rights in several countries, including the U.K. ITV reportedly paid about £1 million (about US$1.4 million) for rights to air the interview in the U.K.