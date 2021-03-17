Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planned to postpone Oprah interview with CBS if Prince Philip died, Gayle King claims

Gayle King said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planned to postpone their Oprah interview if Prince Philip died. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planned, along with CBS, to postpone the broadcast of their explosive interview with Oprah if Prince Philip died, according to Gayle King.

The CBS This Morning co-host, who is friends with both the Sussexes and Oprah, made the claim during her radio show, Gayle King In The House on SiriusXM.

“Well, just so you know, they had done that interview before Prince Phillip went into the hospital,” she said. “If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time. But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital.”

She also shared her thoughts about the circumstances surrounding Piers Morgan’s exit from Good Morning America.

She praised Alex Beresford for confronting Piers Morgan and calling him out over his attacks against Meghan Markle.

The latest remarks by King come after she revealed that Prince Harry had discussions with his father, Prince Charles, and elder brother, Prince William.

King said she learned the discussions “were not productive” but Harry was pleased that “they have at least started a conversation.”

Piers Morgan criticized the Sussexes for sharing information about their discussions with the Royal Family with a U.S. media personality.

Meghan and Harry were under pressure to postpone their Oprah interview while Philip was in the hospital

Supporters of the Royal Family argued that the Sussexes should postpone the interview out of respect for Prince Philip who was recuperating in hospital after undergoing a heart procedure.

But the Sussexes resisted the pressure. Before the interview aired on CBS on March 7, media outlets reported that a friend of the Duchess of Sussex said she wouldn’t ask CBS to postpone the interview even if she could because it had “nothing to do with” the Duke’s health.

The source claimed that pressure on the Sussexes to postpone the interview was being orchestrated by the Palace to “muzzle” Markle.

Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital in February

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the hospital for an infection earlier in February.

Monsters and Critics reported that he was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital on February 16 after feeling unwell.

His eldest son, Charles, the Prince of Wales, visited him at the hospital on February 20 and spent around half-an-hour with him.

Dickie Arbiter, a former press secretary to the Queen, later claimed that Charles’ visit was at Prince Philip’s request and that the Duke wanted to talk about the future of the monarchy and the Royal Family.

Prince Philip underwent surgery in March

Prince Philip, 99, was transferred from King Edward VII Hospital to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in March. On March 3, he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew’s.

He was transferred back to King Edward VII days after the surgery to recover. And on March 16, Prince Philip was released from the hospital. He returned to Windsor Castle to be with Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate his centennial birthday on June 10.