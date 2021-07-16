Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview receives 2021 TCA Awards nomination, after Emmy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview has bagged a 2021 TCA award nomination. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s controversial Oprah interview has been nominated for another TV award, days after it was nominated for an Emmy.

Oprah with Meghan & Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, which aired in March, has bagged a 2021 TCA (Television Critics Association) Award nomination in the Outstanding Achievement In News And Information category.

Other TV shows nominated in the same category included HBO’s Allen v. Farrow and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, NatGeo’s City So Real, FX’s Framing Britney Spears, PBS’s Frontline, The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, and CBS’s 60 Minutes.

Meghan and Harry Oprah interview was nominated for an Emmy Award

News that Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview has been nominated for a TCA award comes days after Monsters & Critics reported that the controversial CBS special was nominated for an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category.

The interview was nominated alongside several other shows, including Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, and Showtime’s Vice.

Oprah Winfrey and Harpo Productions were named in the nomination, alongside executive producers Terry Wood, Tara Montgomery, and co-executive producers Brian Piotrowicz and Brad Pavon.

However, the Sussexes were not included in the nomination.

Congratulations to Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special on their #TCAAwards nomination for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information!! #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/UOv5K2FsQz — CBS Tweet (@CBSTweet) July 15, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked members of the Royal Family and left them reeling after making damming allegations of racism and neglect against the Royals during the Oprah interview.

William will ‘feel sick to the pit of his stomach’ over Emmy nomination, Royal expert claimed

Following news that the Meghan and Oprah interview received an Emmy Award nomination, Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine that it was “more bad news for the Royals” and that “William will feel sick to the pit of his stomach” about the award.

“The interview was an attack on his family and his wife and is now being heralded as one of the entertainment moments of the year,” Larcombe said.

He previously warned that the Royal Family should expect more attacks from the Sussexes and that William should be plotting his next moves in response.

In related news, Royal expert Natalie Oliveri claimed that the Queen and Prince Charles were angered by Meghan and Harry’s $100 million deal with Netflix to produce TV shows, children’s shows, documentaries, and movies.

Oliveri claimed the Royals were concerned about “how Netflix has been portraying the royal family.”

M&C also reported that Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Productions is producing an animated series for Netflix.

The series, titled Pearl, follows the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by the lives of influential women in history.