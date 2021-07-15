Meghan and Harry’s Netflix deal angered the Queen and Prince Charles, royal watcher claims

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal angered the Queen and Prince Charles, a royal watcher claimed.

According to a recent claim, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar Netflix deal angered the Queen and Prince Charles.

Monsters & Critics reported that Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Productions clinched a deal with Netflix estimated at $100 million.

However, senior members of the Royal Family, including the Queen and Prince Charles, are reportedly not happy about it. According to a royal expert, the Royals are reportedly upset because they were not consulted about the deal.

Royal expert Natalie Oliveri claimed that Meghan and Harry are in “hot water” after their production deal with Netflix angered the Queen and Prince Charles.

“It sounds like Harry and Meghan are in hot water again,” Oliveri said, according to Express. “It all comes down to this Netflix deal, worth £112m, and the issue here is how Netflix has been portraying the royal family.”

The Queen and Charles are concerned about Netflix’s portrayal of the Royal Family

“The Netflix deal is said to be an issue of contention with the Queen and Prince Charles in particular at the Sandringham summit for next March,” Oliveri said.

The Mirror reported that members of the Royal Family were concerned about the “pace at which they [Meghan and Harry] have entered the corporate world and the way in which they have conducted themselves relating to their various legal disputes.”

The growing concerns could also be because since the Sussexes quit as working members of the Royal Family in March 2020, they have used multiple media appearances to launch attacks against the Royals and make damming allegations and accusations against them.

The Royals are also concerned about how one of Netflix’s top shows, The Crown, has portrayed senior members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles.

Meghan is producing an animated series for Netflix

The latest claim follows news that Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Productions is creating and producing a new animated series for Netflix, titled Pearl.

Meghan is executive producing the series alongside the Canadian filmmaker David Furnish (Rocketman) and Carolyn Soper (Sherlock Gnomes).

The family series will follow the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by the lives of several of history’s influential women.

The series’ name was reportedly inspired by Meghan’s name, related to the Greek and Welsh words for “pearl.”

Meghan and Harry’s latest project is part of a $100 million deal they signed with Netflix in September 2020. The deal covers children’s shows, documentaries, and movies, Monsters & Critics reported.

The Sussexes also signed a $25 million deal with Spotify.

Meghan and Harry announced back in April that they were partnering with Netflix to produce the documentary series Heart of Invictus, their first major project with Netflix.

Heart of Invictus follows a group of wounded military veterans preparing for the Invictus Games scheduled in The Hague, The Netherlands, in 2022.

Harry also teamed up with Oprah to produce the Apple TV+ mental health docu-series, The Me You Can’t See.