Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are partnering with Netflix for a new docuseries about the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are partnering with Netflix to produce a new docuseries about the Invictus Games, titled Heart of Invictus.

The series will follow a group of wounded military service members preparing for the upcoming Invictus Games scheduled to take place in 2022 in The Hague, The Netherlands.

Competitors from 19 nations will take part in the games.

The docuseries will be Archewell Productions’ first major project for Netflix after they signed a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant in September 2020.

Harry is expected to appear in the docuseries and will serve as executive producer. Orlando von Einsiedel (The White Helmets) will serve as director and Joanna Natasegara as producer.

What is the Invictus Games?

The Invictus Games is a multi-sport event in which wounded and injured former servicemen and women compete in multiple sports activities, including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing. Prince Harry launched the games in 2014 at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The upcoming multi-sport event was originally scheduled to hold in 2020 but it was postponed due to COVID-19. Previous events took place in Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), and Sydney (2018).

Netflix: Heart of Invictus will showcase “the human stories and resilient spirit”

According to Netflix, Heart of Invictus will showcase “the human stories and resilient spirit behind the Invictus Games.”

“Incredibly excited to tell you about Heart of Invictus – a new docu-series from Archewell Productions that reveals the human stories and resilient spirit behind the Invictus Games,” Netflix said in a statement. “The series will join competitors – all service members who’ve suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – as they train for the next games in The Hague.”

Prince Harry: Heart of Invictus will share “moving and uplifting stories”

Harry said the docuseries will treat viewers to “moving and uplifting stories” and that he was “excited for the journey.”

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Harry said in a statement.

“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year,” the statement continued.

“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential, and continued service,” the statement concluded.

Harry and Meghan signed a deal with Netflix in 2020

Monsters and Critics reported that Harry and Meghan signed a deal estimated to be worth around $100 million with Netflix in September 2020. They signed the deal to produce TV shows, movies, documentaries, and children’s shows for the streaming platform.

They also reportedly signed a separate deal worth around $25 million with Spotify.