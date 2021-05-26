Prince Harry announces follow-up to Apple TV+ mental health series, The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward

Prince Harry is set to feature in The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, a follow-up to the docuseries that premiered on May 21 Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry is set to feature in another TV show created and produced in collaboration with Oprah Winfrey.

The show is reportedly a special intended to be a follow-up to their Apple TV+ documentary series, The Me You Can’t See.

According to a statement published on Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation website, the upcoming show, titled The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 28.

The show is described as a “town hall” in which “Oprah and Harry will reunite with participants and experts from the series for a thought-provoking, wide-ranging discussion to build on their initial conversations around mental health and well-being.”

Although it is not yet known whether Prince Harry will drop more bombshells in the upcoming special, members of the Royal Family are reportedly bracing for possible new attacks against them.

Harry’s documentary series The Me You Can’t See was released earlier in May

The latest news comes after Harry and Oprah Winfrey released their Apple TV+ documentary series The Me You Can’t See on Friday, May 21.

The series featured Harry and Oprah hosting discussions about mental health issues with several guests, including celebrities and non-celebrities.

The producers said they hoped the series will help to “lift the veil on the current state of mental health and well-being.”

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels – and is – very personal,” Harry said. “Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Harry accused the Royal Family of ‘total neglect’

The series featured Harry sharing his mental health struggles, including coping with grief after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. He also made explosive allegations against the Royal Family.

He described his experience of life as a Royal as a “nightmare.” He said that while he struggled to cope with the grief of the loss of his mother, members of his family simply told him that he had to learn how to “play the game” and get used to being in the public eye.

He accused the Royal Family of “total neglect.” He claimed that he and Meghan asked the Royal Family for help when they faced challenges but their requests were “met with total silence, total neglect.”

He said they were forced to quit the Royal Family after spending “four years trying to make it work.”

Harry criticized Prince Charles’s parenting

Harry also criticized Prince Charles’s parenting. He alleged that his father passed on the “pain and suffering” he experienced as a child to him.

He said Charles made him suffer as a child but noted that the Prince of Wales only treated his children the way he was also treated as a child.

Harry said Charles used to tell him and William that “it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you.”

The Duke of Sussex said that Charles’s statement did not make sense to him because he expected that if Charles suffered as a child he would do everything to ensure that he did not pass on his negative experiences to his children.