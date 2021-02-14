Jessica Biel shows support for Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears and Janet Jackson apology

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tied the knot in 2012. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Actress Jessica Biel has shown support for husband Justin Timberlake after he publicly apologized to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for his behavior toward them in the past.

Biel, 38, responded to the lengthy statement of apology that Timberlake shared with his 59.7 million Instagram followers.

“I love you,” Biel wrote with a heart emoji.

Biel and Timberlake, 40 tied the knot in 2012. They share two sons, Silas and Phineas.

Timberlake apologized for not speaking up for what is right

Justin Timberlake took to his Instagram on February 12 to apologize to singers Britney Spears and Janet Jackson.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn or did not speak up for what was right,” the Cry Me a River singer wrote. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Timberlake went on to say that he wanted to apologize to the women because he cared for and respected them.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he wrote.

Timberlake’s apology comes after the release of Framing Britney Spears

Timberlake’s apology comes after Hulu released the documentary, The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears.

Framing Britney Spears, directed by Samantha Stark, explores Britney Spears’ tumultuous career and personal life.

It covered Timberlake’s past romantic relationship with Britney Spears, referencing the controversy surrounding Timberlake’s Cry Me a River song and music video.

The documentary also featured an excerpt from a 2002 interview in which Justin Timberlake revealed that he had intimate relations with Spears.

Many Britney Spears fans believed it was inappropriate and unfair that Timberlake talked publicly about an issue that was private to him and Spears.

Timberlake and Janet Jackson’s ‘wardrobe malfunction’ scandal

Timberlake was also involved in a controversy after his 2004 Super Bowl set with Jackson ended with Jackson suffering an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

In a 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Jackson, sister of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, expressed her disappointment that the media and the public focused entirely on her, although Timberlake played a role in the incident.

The view that the so-called “wardrobe malfunction” incident derailed Janet Jackson’s career but had no consequences for Timberlake is widely cited as evidence of how the entertainment industry is biased against women.