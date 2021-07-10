Harry and William’s body language during Diana statue unveiling showed the brothers’ feud wasn’t over, expert claims

Prince William appeared unwilling to engage during the Diana statue unveiling ceremony. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Royal experts have claimed that the feud between Prince Harry and Prince William is not over yet. They alleged that the brothers’ body language during the Diana statue unveiling ceremony earlier in the month showed them making a deliberate effort to hide the frostiness between them.

Body language expert Blanca Cobb claimed that Harry and William appeared to have received body language coaching before attending the statue unveiling event, according to Express.

Cobb said it wouldn’t be surprising if the royal brothers received body language training to make it appear they were on good terms because public figures often receive body language coaching from experts.

Royal commentator Molly Mulshine agreed with Cobb. She said it appeared the royal brothers received coaching to act like they weren’t feuding. She noted that their behavior during the statue unveiling ceremony was visibly different from previous appearances during which they looked distant and detached from each other.

“It certainly looked like they had had a little bit of coaching from a body language expert because their previous appearances looked a lot frostier,” Mulshine said.

William appeared unwilling to engage with Harry during the Diana statue unveiling

Cobb also noted that when Harry tried to relate to William during the statue unveiling ceremony, the Duke of Cambridge appeared unwilling to engage.

After they unveiled the statue and stood back to admire it, Harry turned to William to share a comment. Harry turned toward William and spoke with a smile on his face but the Duke of Cambridge did not reciprocate.

The unveiling ceremony, which took place at the Sunken Garden, Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 1, was also attended by close members of the late Princess Diana’s family.

Harry arrived in the U.K. for the event on Friday, June 25, and flew back to California on Friday, July 2, the day after the ceremony.

The Queen and Prince Charles were visiting Scotland at the time and did not attend the event.

Sources claimed William and Harry have “turned a new page in their relationship”

Despite the claim by Cobb and Mulshine that the feud between Harry and William was not yet over, other sources claimed the brothers have started healing their broken relationship.

A source told Us Weekly that Harry and William have “turned a new page in their relationship” and that they have “started healing.”

“William and Harry spent the morning before the statue unveiling looking through old keepsakes, notes from Diana and bonding,” the source said. “Everyone around them was thrilled to see how close they were on the day of the statue unveiling.”