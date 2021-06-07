Where does Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet Diana come in Royal Line of Succession for the throne?

Harry and Meghan have welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana, into the world. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, into the world on Friday, June 4.

There’s been a bit of a baby boom within the Royal family of late, and this latest addition means that the Line of Succession to the throne has been changed once again.

Harry and Meghan confirmed on Sunday that they had now become a family of four; Lilibet “Lili” Diana will be joining big brother Archie who was born in May 2019.

Lili was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California and is the first of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren to be born in America. But will she ever sit on the throne? There’s certainly a chance.

But where does Lilibet Diana come in the Line of Succession?

Despite Lilibet’s parents stepping back from their royal duties, the youngster is still very closely related to the current Queen of England and the future king, Prince Charles. Therefore, she’s pretty high up the list on the Line of Succession.

Lilibet Diana is eight in line for the throne, right behind her big brother Archie.

Prince Charles is right at the top at number one and his son, Prince William, is next. If something dreadful were to happen to Charles or William, then William’s son Prince George would be crowned King. George’s sibling’s Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would be next.

Behind Lili, at number 9, is The Queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, The Duke of York. He was in the eighth spot before being pushed down the line by Friday’s birth.

If Kate Middleton and Prince William decide to have any more children, then Lili would find herself pushed further down the line of succession. Either way, we can assume that, barring some major tragedy resulting in lots of deaths, we are unlikely to see Lili crowned Queen of England.

It’s also unlikely that Lili will have a royal title, at least not at this time. In the now-infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan Markle lamented that Lili’s brother Archie had not received a royal title as that excluded him from having a royal security detail.

Royal family has sent their congratulations to Harry and Meghan

The Queen and other members of the Royal family have publicly expressed their congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family posted their congratulations with a picture of Harry and Meghan on their wedding day.

Lilibet Diana is named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother, the late Princess Diana. Lilibet was the nickname given to The Queen when she was a child.

Harry has also previously shown a fondness for the name Lili.