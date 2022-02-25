Kanye West responds after Pete Davidson quits Instagram again, says he ‘ran Skete off the gram’

Kanye West claims he made Pete Davidson leave Instagram not long after the SNL star rejoined the platform. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Pete Davidson’s return to Instagram was short-lived, and Kanye West is now taking credit for the Saturday Night Live star’s decision to leave the social media platform.

For several weeks, West, who now goes by Ye, has been sharing Instagram posts which included him taking digs at Davidson, who is currently dating Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Those posts have included him referring to Davidson by the nickname “Skete” and seemingly getting followers and fans involved in his beef with the SNL star.

Davidson’s sudden disappearance from Instagram arrives just a few days after Ye held a massive listening party and concert event in Miami to promote his new album, Donda 2.

Kanye West shares IG post claiming credit for Davidson leaving Instagram

A week ago, Pete Davidson rejoined Instagram after years away from social media. The actor and comedian didn’t include any posts in his return to the platform and quickly accumulated over a million followers.

Among those followers was Kanye West, but Davidson didn’t follow the rapper back. Instead, Davidson followed his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, and actor Sebastian Stan.

Just days ago, Davidson made his first major update to his Instagram bio, adding a link for a YouTube video clip from the movie King of Comedy. The clip featured actor Robert DeNiro as Rupert Pupkin, an aspiring stand-up comedian who struggled with mental health issues.

“Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime,” DeNiro’s Pupkin says in the clip, which some believed was Davidson firing a shot at Kanye West.

As of Thursday, Davidson appears to have deleted his @pmd Instagram account. After a series of IG posts to promote his album, Donda 2, the Stem Player device, and his listening party in Miami, West fired another shot back at Davidson.

“Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life,” Ye wrote in the caption, including a screenshot as evidence Davidson left the platform.

The screenshot below shows Ye’s latest Instagram post, which could end up deleted soon after as he’s done with recent posts on the platform.

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

West’s Donda 2 event included Kim K and Davidson references

Tuesday night brought a huge concert event for Kanye West in Miami, Florida, as he held a Donda 2 listening party at LoanDepot Park, the home of the Miami Marlins.

The event was a major production, complete with a small house with flames going up it, a shallow body of water on the field, and many individuals dressed in motorcycle gear and helmets roaming around.

West brought out many guests for the spectacle, including artists he’s collaborated with. Among them were The Game, Pusha T, Migos, Jack Harlow, Marilyn Manson, DaBaby, Playboy Carti, Fivio Foreign, and Alicia Keys.

Ye’s listening party mainly presented new songs from his upcoming Donda 2 album, including Security, which appeared to take aim at Pete Davidson.

“Y’all ain’t got enough security for this / I put your security at risk,” Ye says over and over in the song’s chorus.

In January, Ye brought up an instance where security stopped him at the gate of Kim’s house when he went to pick up his children. According to Ye, it was because Davidson had been in the house at the time.

Monsters & Critics also reported that the SNL star was beefing up security following West’s threat in the song Eazy. In the song, Ye raps, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

That particular song popped up during the Donda 2 event Tuesday night, with Ye and The Game performing it as part of the concert set. Additionally, another song referencing Saturday Night Live, called City of Gods, was performed by Ye with Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign.

At least one other new song, Sci-Fi, included a sample of Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian delivering part of her monologue from her appearance as host of SNL last October. The sample featured Kim praising West for all the reasons she married him but left out the punchline about her divorcing him.