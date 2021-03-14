When does NCIS: Los Angeles return with new episodes?

Deeks has a new job with the NCIS: LA cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles is not on tonight, with CBS airing the 2021 Grammy Awards instead.

The bad news is that NCIS: LA will not air a new episode next week either. Coverage of the 2021 NCAA Tournament is going to take center stage for the network.

The additional bad news is that NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 doesn’t have many more episodes until the season finale. We continue to hold out hope that an announcement about NCIS: LA Season 13 gets made soon, but CBS has been pretty quiet about renewals.

We already know that NCIS: New Orleans has been canceled, but the hope is that the NCIS: LA cast will be back for more seasons.

When does NCIS: Los Angeles return?

It looks like the next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 will air on Sunday, March 28. The episode is called Red Rover, Red Rover and it will serve as Episode 13 of the current season.

Another new episode title has also been revealed, with NCIS: LA Season 12, Episode 14 being called The Noble Maidens. The expectation is that it will debut on CBS on Sunday, April 4, but we will make sure to keep everyone updated when we learn for sure.

While we are all waiting for new episodes of NCIS: LA, fans can catch up OnDemand or through the Paramount+ application.

For anyone who missed the last episode, here is a recap that features the return of Anna Kolcheck and Joelle Taylor.

More news from the world of NCIS

A new actress is joining the NCIS cast for Season 18 episodes. She will make her debut on the show this spring, with the possibility that she could also return for NCIS Season 19.

After Maria Bello left NCIS, there was an opening within the cast for someone new to join the show. It wasn’t clear if it would take place during the current season, but we now know that the producers brought on someone who will help close out Season 18.

There are also continued rumors about NCIS: Hawaii coming to CBS this fall. This could be a fun new spin-off in a unique location for the franchise. It could serve as a way to introduce new stories, but also to allow some characters from the past to make new appearances.

As for NCIS: LA, we are really hoping that Hetty Lange survives the current season and that actress Linda Hunt isn’t leaving the show. There has been a concerted effort to show that Nell (played by Renée Felice Smith) can run the team, but fans still love watching Hetty lead the team.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.