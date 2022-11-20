Tom Selleck marvels at Blue Bloods’ continuing success

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

The stars of Blue Bloods are more than happy to enjoy their continuing success.

Tom Selleck spoke up recently about how it feels that the show is hitting its 13th season and hoping it continues to 300 episodes.

The veteran actor spoke proudly of being able to enjoy this success at his age and more than ready to continue.

Donnie Wahlberg joined in on why the show remains so successful and his pride in participating in it.

The pair also noted some fun anniversaries they’re celebrating and Wahlberg talking about a dream casting fans have.

This adds to the amazing success of Blue Bloods, as it shows little signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Tom Selleck on Blue Bloods’ amazing success

Tom Selleck was already a TV veteran thanks to his iconic role as Magnum P.I. in the 1980s. That followed him from the big screen to star in the popular Jesse Stone TV movies.

Yet when he took on the role of Frank Reagan in 2010, Selleck had no idea Blue Bloods would become one of the biggest and most successful shows on TV. Having celebrated its 250th episode last year, the show may well crack the 300-episode mark.

Selleck talked to Entertainment Tonight about the series and his amazement the show has lasted far longer than he ever expected.

“We did eight [seasons] on Magnum [P.I.] and I thought I’d never get that lucky again and now we’ve done 13 and going strong It’s hard to say you’re gonna go 13 seasons and we’re approaching 300 episodes, but I’ve always thought the show had enormous potential because there’s police work but it was a character-driven show. And I think my experience on Magnum was the same thing — being character-driven, the story could keep evolving and change when people get older, and all those things add to your ability to tell stories. We’re not out of ideas yet.”

That’s good news for fans of the show, which remains the highest-rated network series on Friday nights.

Selleck isn’t alone, as one of his TV sons is happy about the show’s success.

Donnie Wahlberg agreeing on Blue Bloods’ success

While famous for his work with the band New Kids on the Block and some TV shows, Donnie Wahlberg hadn’t enjoyed huge success before his turn as Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods.

The hot-tempered cop has been through a lot, from losing his wife Linda to clashes with his family, but he is still going strong, and Wahlberg agreed with Selleck on how lucky he is to enjoy this long-running role.

“It takes a lot of luck to get to this point. For anyone who’s trying to have a career in acting or show business, you need luck. You need an audience that cares about your show or whatever it is you’re doing and you need a great team. There’s so many elements that go into it but when we started I would say I thought it would be around for a little while, I couldn’t imagine 13 years. But I definitely thought five, maybe six or seven. But it’s like a train now. It just won’t stop rolling. It’s a miracle, it’s amazing and we’re blessed and grateful.”

Wahlberg addressed the hopes of some fans that his real-life wife Jenny McCarthy might guest-star on the show, maybe even as Danny’s new love interest.

Wahlberg laughed that McCarthy is busy hosting The Masked Singer and “I don’t think that’s going to work out.”

Both Selleck and Wahlberg are celebrating anniversaries. Selleck just enjoyed 35 years married to Jillie Mack. Meanwhile, Wahlberg will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of NKOTB’s breakout hit album next year.

Selleck’s words about the anniversary not only spoke to his marriage but also to Blue Bloods itself.

“Who’s counting?” Selleck sweetly responded. “We’re having a great ol’ time.”

Fans are having just as good a time as the actors are watching Blue Bloods continue for hopefully many more years to come.

Blue Bloods Season 13 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.