Nick Cannon trolled about his kids by Ken Jeong on The Masked Singer

It was Comedy Night on The Masked Singer, and the panel had plenty of jokes for the host, Nick Cannon.

Nick infamously has been getting busy the last few years with babymaking and currently has 11 children with several baby moms.

Comedian and panelist Ken Jeong was called to do a quick skit onstage with Nick and couldn’t help but roast the Wild N’ Out host about his off-screen skills.

Ken went in hot, saying, “I know Nick is tired… he’s been up all night trying to remember his kids’ names.”

Ken wasn’t the only person to take aim at Nick’s prolific brood.

Masked Singer contestant Snowstorm took the stage and dedicated her performance of Ariana Grande’s thank u, next to panelist Nicole Scherzinger.

She said, “This song goes out to my favorite, fearless lady, Nicole, who’s had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mommas.”

Scherzinger replied back to Snowstorm with, “That’s a lot of baby mommas.”

Snowstorm continued on with her snap while slowly backing away from Cannon, saying, “I’m scared to get too close to you. I don’t want to get pregnant.”

Nick took his roasting well, replying, “That’s pretty cold.”

Nick Cannon’s family is still growing

Nick became a father to baby number 11 with DJ Abby De LaRosa on November 11 of this year. They named their daughter Beautiful Zeppelin. This is the couple’s 3rd child- their twins, Zion and Zillion, are 1 year old.

Nick also has baby number 12 on the way with Alyssa Scott. The couple previously had a child together, baby Zen, who tragically died from brain cancer in December 2021.

The busy comedian is also the father of 1-month-old son, Rise, 1-year-old daughter, Powerful, and 5-year-old Golden with former Pageant Queen Brittany Bell, 2-month-old daughter, Onyx, with The Price is Right model Lanesha Cole, 4-month-old son, Legendary, with Real Estate Agent Bre Tiesi, and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon doesn’t pay child support but stays busy

Despite recent claims that the star is paying millions in child support each year, Nick said that he doesn’t pay into the child support system, but all of his children are taken care of, and he spends more than $3 million per year on them.

With Nick’s busy schedule, it’s hard to know where he finds the time to be a father, though none of his children seem to be going without anything they need.

He’s currently the executive producer and host of The Masked Singer, creator, host, and executive producer of the sketch comedy show Wild ‘N Out, and host and producer of the nationally syndicated radio show Nick Cannon Radio.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.