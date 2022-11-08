Jenny McCarthy looked incredible on the 2020 Fox Winter TCA All Star Party on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jenny McCarthy rocked a tight crop top.

She wore the outfit to celebrate ’90s Night on The Masked Singer.

The actress decided to dress up as Gwen Stefani for the episode. And she did so in style.

She posed in a white crop top with blue and red stripes that revealed her fit waist underneath.

She paired it with blue pants, layered gold necklaces from Dylan Lex, and a red lip.

Her bejeweled eyebrow look was done by her go-to makeup artist Angee Garibyan.

Jenny McCarthy’s red dress

Jenny recently shared another behind-the-scenes photo of one of her Masked Singer looks. And she did not disappoint.

She wore a floor-length red gown with fringe detailing at the top and a large thigh-high cutout, showing off her toned legs. The dress was from the popular designer Albina Dyla.

The actress complemented it with a pair of black strappy heels and a dewy makeup look.

Her wavy hairstyle was done by celebrity hairstylist Rick Henry, who has also worked with Katy Perry.

Jenny is currently a celebrity judge on Season 8 of The Masked Singer and has been since Season 1. She is joined by Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke.

Jenny McCarthy’s new company Formless Beauty

Last year, Jenny launched her vegan makeup line, Formless Beauty. The brand was officially released back in October 2021.

Currently, the collection is only made up of five different lip glosses, all shades of pink.

The actress recently opened up about why she started the company and how important ingredients are to her.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she said, “I felt there was a disconnect in what people really think is natural and pure, so I said, ‘I want to create a line that has ingredients you can actually pronounce. … It’s lip gloss, you know, its on your mouth. You’re ingesting it.”

She also revealed that she is one of the only operators of the brand. “It’s me and one person. I’m doing all my own digital ads on Instagram, I’m taking the photos, I’m learning how to edit. I love it and I’m really falling in love with the process. This is something that really came out of my heart.”

Formless Beauty currently has over 11,000 followers on Instagram. She often posts photos of herself using the products on her personal Instagram page.

Jenny has not announced whether or not she will be expanding the brand beyond lip glosses.