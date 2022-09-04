Donnie Wahlberg pays tribute to “legend” Blue Bloods co-star

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Donnie Wahlberg is getting ready for Season 13 of Blue Bloods.

The actor who plays Danny Reagan on the hit CBS series has been sharing a few Instagram videos in preparation for the show’s October 7 premiere.

The first is a fun video of the actors at the Reagan family dinner set with Wahlberg paying tribute to the “legend” Tom Selleck.

Another shows the actor on set in New York City, ready for a bright day of filming.

They come alongside Wahlberg doing a unique celebration for the anniversary of his marriage to Jenny McCarthy and preparing for a new season to begin.

With a month to go before Season 13 begins, it’s a good push by Wahlberg to get more attention from Blue Bloods fans.

Donnie Wahlberg paying tribute to Tom Selleck

Donnie Wahlberg is always known for his good attitude on the Blue Blood set and has shown it with some unique behind-the-scenes videos.

The first showed the cast at one of the traditional Reagan family dinners as Len Cariou, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and Vanessa Ray joke around.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Wahlberg then pulls the camera around to show Tom Selleck wearing a mask painted with the actor’s iconic mustache.

Wahlberg marked the photo with a tribute to the “legend” of an actor.

Wahlberg followed that with a short video of himself on the show’s New York City set with the line of “let’s go!”

The Season 13 premiere is said to have Danny and Jamie clashing on a murder case that can also involve Eddie and Baez.

It looks like another fun year for the actor, who was also spreading some celebratory cheer.

The Blue Bloods cast sharing celebratory wishes

Besides paying tribute to Selleck, Wahlberg took time out this week to celebrate the anniversary of his marriage to actress Jenny McCarthy.

That included the surprising decision to renew their wedding vows which Wahlberg showed on his Instagram page.

“Some people ask “why do you renew your vows every year?”. Those tend to be the same people that also ask “how do you keep your marriage so new?”#happy anniversary @jennymccarthy aka Mrs Wahlberg. I’m so blessed to call you my wife, and so honored to be your husband. I thank god every day for you, and I thank you always for “taking care of my heart” — as promised. I love you. On to forever.”

Wahlberg wasn’t the only Blue Bloods cast member giving out some wishes. Bridget Moynahan posted a special birthday shoutout for Steve Schirripa, who plays loyal aide Anthony.

Wishing the one and only @StevenSchirripa, my @BlueBloods_CBS partner, a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/fmYzwGkXKJ — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) September 3, 2022

Season 13 will focus on Erin running for District Attorney and also a reunion with her ex-husband Jack (Peter Hermann).

As the cast prepares for the Season 13 premiere on October 7, these videos show how Wahlberg is as ready for another great year of Reagan family fun as any of Blue Bloods’ fans.

Blue Bloods Season 13 premieres Friday, October 7 at 10/9c on CBS.