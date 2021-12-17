The Witcher: Blood Origin gets its very first trailer

Sophia Brown stars as Éile in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: Netflix

The Season 2 finale of The Witcher gave viewers plenty to talk about regarding Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). However, Netflix also teased fans with a sneak peek into the spinoff series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Not a lot is known about this limited series other than it will delve into events some 1,200 years prior to what is currently unfolding in The Witcher.

Now, a trailer has been released that is the very first official look into the new show.

The Witcher: Blood Origin synopsis

Netflix has released the following synopsis for The Witcher: Blood Origin.

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the Conjuncture of the Spheres is an important event that has already been featured in both seasons of The Witcher, albeit more thorough discussion than anything else. Although, thanks to Ciri’s (Freya Allan) form of chaos magic, it seems things are being stirred up once again pertaining to this event.

However, The Witcher: Blood Origin will give viewers a look at exactly what unfolded during this time over the span of six episodes.

Michelle Yeoh stars as Scian in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer is released

The new trailer dropped after the Season 2 finale of The Witcher and gave viewers their very first look at the new characters and the world that they inhabit in The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The clip opens by introducing the new characters. Michelle Yeoh will portray an elf named Scian. In the original bio released by Netflix, Scian is described as being “the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves, she is an artist with the blade, on a deadly quest that will change the fate of the Continent.”

Laurence O’Fuarain is a character called Fjall. His bio describes him as thus.

“Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.”

Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, Sophia Brown as Éile, and Michelle Yeoh as Scian, as seen in The Witcher: Blood Origin. Pic credit: Netflix

Finally, Sophia Brown will portray the warrior called Éile. Initially, Jodie Turner-Smith signed on for this role, but due to conflicting work schedules, had to pull out.

Éile is described as “the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves, she is an artist with the blade, on a deadly quest that will change the fate of the Continent.”

The three characters are shown in the new trailer and you can check it out below.

A teaser has been released for The Witcher: Blood Origin pic.twitter.com/IaDXWtGcVs — r/NetflixWitcher (@netflixwitcher) December 17, 2021

As pointed out by Variety, The Witcher: Blood Origin will also include the following cast line-up: Lenny Henry as Chief Druid Balor, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut, Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death,” Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, and Zach Wyatt as Syndril.

As yet, no official premiere date has been set by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin.