The Witcher Season 2 ending explained

Freya Allan as Ciri and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

It seemed like such a long time coming thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic but Season 2 of The Witcher has finally dropped to Netflix.

Finally, viewers got to see how Ciri (Freya Allan) and Geralt (Henry Cavill) interacted as a newly-formed family. Also, the fate of Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) was explored in greater detail and the three finally ended up in the same frame at the same time.

But, what of that ending?

Let’s break down what happened there.

Ciri is possessed by Voleth Meir

Firstly, let’s talk about Ciri’s possession by Voleth Meir (Ania Marson). This character was introduced as a woman trapped in a house on an astral plane.

She first spoke to Yennefer, Francesca (Mecia Simson), and Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni). However, it became apparent that Voleth Meir was most interested in leading Yennefer to Ciri.

The reason for this is that Ciri is possessed of magical elven blood and has an apparently unprecedented magical ability — even if she struggles to control it.

While possessed, Ciri wreaked havoc in Kaer Morhen and killed witchers in the process. This leads to a massive showdown and there is a struggle to reach the real Ciri, who is trapped inside a particularly beautiful memory that includes all of those people that she has loved and lost.

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

As pointed out by Digital Spy, Geralt eventually works out that the combined hatred toward Voleth Meir is feeding the woman and they change tactics, speaking directly to Ciri and trying to entice her to come home.

There is certainly an internal struggle because of this and Yennefer ends up having to offer up her body as a vessel for the woman. Ciri eventually takes control and creates a portal that takes her Yennefer, and Geralt through to another realm.

Here, viewers are given their first full look at the Wild Hunt.

When the leader of the Wild Hunt demands Ciri joins them, she pulls the trio back through the portal and returns to Kaer Morhen.

It is at this point too that Yennefer finally regains her magical ability after having lost it for the entirety of this season of The Witcher.

A secret identity is revealed

Season 2 ends with a rather surprising reveal — well, for those who only watch Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher.

During the episodes leading up to the Season 2 finale, mention of Emperor Emhyr var Emreis, AKA the White Flame, had been prevalent. However, viewers had not yet laid eyes on him.

This changed in Episode 8 when the emperor’s face was finally revealed — and was none other than Ciri’s father, also known as Duny.

Duny was first introduced in Season 1 of The Witcher when the Law of Surprise was explained. Geralt had unwittingly wound up being Ciri’s protector due to this law and the fact that he saved Duny’s life.

However, the man was also under a curse at the time so viewers couldn’t get a proper look at his face.

Scene from Season 1 of The Witcher, depicting the Law of Surprise. Pic credit: Netflix

According to Games Radar, it had been previously revealed that Duny had drowned in a storm but this was an apparent lie in order for Duny to create his new life and identity.

Now, it seems, the man has gone on to succeed and become an emperor as well as the ruler of Nilfgaard. He is the one who has been trying to track down Ciri for the entirety of Netflix’s show and now viewers know why.

As to how all of this will play out remains to be seen and now viewers will likely have to wait until Season 3 is released in order to find out more.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.