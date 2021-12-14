The Witcher Unlocked: New after-show to share deleted scenes and Season 3 info

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

Season 2 of The Witcher hasn’t even dropped yet. However, Netflix has just announced a new after-show for the hit epic fantasy series which will air after Season 2 drops on December 17.

The official account for Netflix Geeked shared the exciting news to its Twitter account.

Titled The Witcher Unlocked, this new show will delve further into behind-the-scenes as well as share some exciting new tidbits when it premieres on December 20.

What to expect in The Witcher Unlocked

While tuning in to Season 2 of The Witcher is exciting enough, The Witcher Unlocked will take a deeper dive into some of the events that occurred. In particular, Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra), and Joey Batey (Jaskier) will all discuss their characters’ journeys.

In addition to this, there will be a couple of deleted scenes to tease viewers.

Three new witchers will also take the spotlight as well in order to discuss the expansion of the witcher family.

The series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, will give a breakdown of the Season 2 ending as well as the plot twists that occur throughout.

Finally, Hissrich will also give details pertaining not only to Season 3 but to the Netflix spinoff series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Fans eager to check out The Witcher Unlocked will need to tune into Netflix Geeked’s Facebook page or The Witcher’s YouTube Channel at 11 a.m. ET (11 a.m. PT and 4 p.m. GMT) on December 20.

announcing: THE WITCHER: UNLOCKED

the official Netflix Geeked after show



cast interviews. deleted scenes. full spoilers.



tune in: December 20, 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT

hosted by @feliciaday



watch the full episode on The Witcher YouTube & Netflix Geeked Facebook pic.twitter.com/eVz28QXQ13 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 13, 2021

Current lineup for The Witcher Unlocked

Netflix has released the following statement regarding what to expect in The Witcher Unlocked.

Hero’s Journey : Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra) and Joey Batey (Jaskier) discuss their characters’ journeys in Season 2.

: Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra) and Joey Batey (Jaskier) discuss their characters’ journeys in Season 2. Adapted : Cavill, Chalotra, Allan and Batey discuss the most important scenes and moments to bring to life from Andrzej Sapkowski’s short stories and Blood of Elves novel.

: Cavill, Chalotra, Allan and Batey discuss the most important scenes and moments to bring to life from Andrzej Sapkowski’s short stories and Blood of Elves novel. Deleted Scene #1 : A never-before-seen Season 2 scene featuring Geralt and Triss Merigold (Anna Shaffer).

: A never-before-seen Season 2 scene featuring Geralt and Triss Merigold (Anna Shaffer). The Witcher Spotlight : Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Paul Bullion (Lambert) and Yasen Atour (Coen) join showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to discuss introducing Geralt’s witcher family in Season 2 and the big action at their witcher stronghold, Kaer Morhen.

: Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Paul Bullion (Lambert) and Yasen Atour (Coen) join showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to discuss introducing Geralt’s witcher family in Season 2 and the big action at their witcher stronghold, Kaer Morhen. Deleted Scene #2 : A never-before-seen Season 2 scene featuring Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen) and Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu).

: A never-before-seen Season 2 scene featuring Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen) and Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu). Ending Explained: Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich breaks down all the biggest plot twists and turns in Season 2 in full spoiler-filled detail, and teases how those reveals set up The Witcher Season 3 and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17. The Witcher Unlocked will air on December 20th at 11 a.m. ET on Netflix Geeked’s Facebook page and The Witcher’s YouTube Channel.