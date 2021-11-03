The Witcher Season 3: Showrunner teases ‘some death’

Freya Allan as Ciri and Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

We may not have even seen a single episode of Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher, but the series showrunner is already teasing fans with what to expect in Season 3.

Previously, Lauren S. Hissrich, who heads the epic fantasy series, has been more cautious about Season 3, even stating that it had not yet been renewed by Netflix.

However, since the streaming giant gave the green light for a third installment, it looks like she is finally ready to let fans know more.

Expect plenty of death from Season 3 of The Witcher

In a recent interview Lauren S. Hissrich did for the Lucca Comics & Games 2021 festival in Italy, she teased viewers with what they could expect to see moving forward into Season 3 of The Witcher.

“It’s a really fun season, and it follows a particular book very closely, has a lot of action, some death… some death,” Hissrich said.

It comes as no surprise to viewers that death will be a part of Season 3. After all, Geralt is a witcher and his job centers around killing monsters.

However, the way that Hissrich doubly emphasized that death would occur has fans wondering if maybe a much-loved character will die.

Already, Season 1 ended with Geralt believing that Yennefer had died at the Battle of Sodden and, with the armies attacking across the Continent, it would come as no surprise should someone die in Season 3.

Unfortunately, Hissrich did not elaborate further, and it is likely that viewers will just have to wait until further news drops in order to find out more about what she has teased.

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Season 3 of The Witcher will follow one of the books ‘closely’

As pointed out by Hissrich, Season 3 will follow “a particular book very closely.”

Many fans of Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher will know that the original source is the series of Polish novels by Andrzej Sapkowski.

The books follow the story of Geralt of Rivia (Portrayed by Henry Cavill in the TV series), Cirilla “Ciri” ( Freya Allan), and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra).

Season 1 of The Witcher told many of the stories from two of the books, most notably, The Last Wish, but also Sword of Destiny. Both of these tomes were a collection of short stories and Season 1 delved into these tales in order to bring the three main characters together.

Season 2 of The Witcher will now delve into Blood of Elves, according to TV Insider. This is the first complete novel-length in The Witcher series.

While Hissrich did not say exactly which book Season 3 would follow, it stands to reason that she was talking about the book that follows directly after Blood of Elves, titled Time of Contempt. So, if you want to find out whose deaths may be imminent, then that would be the best book to start with.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.