The Witcher showrunner warns that Season 3 has not yet been confirmed by Netflix

Key artwork for Season 2 of The Witcher, featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Ciri. Pic credit: Netflix

The Witcher has been a huge success for Netflix. However, the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, warns viewers that the hit epic fantasy show has not yet been renewed by the streaming giant.

It could be argued that a show such as The Witcher is a huge hit with the fans so not in danger of cancelation. In addition, it also has an excellent original source that could be used milked for content for seasons to come.

Unfortunately, though, it is also known that Netflix often ignores details such as this and cancels shows.

Take, for example, Sense8. This was a huge hit for fans on the streaming network but was suddenly canceled by Netflix, citing that production costs were too exorbitant to keep going. Another one was The OA, which didn’t have a huge financial outlay and was popular among a large — but niche — group.

While it seems unlikely that Netflix would ignore such success as The Witcher, which has easily filled the Game of Thrones-shaped hole left by HBO, the series showrunner wants to make sure that fans tune into Season 2 of The Witcher in order to ensure its return for Season 3.

The Witcher has not yet been officially renewed by Netflix

Netflix quickly confirmed that The Witcher would run for at least two seasons, confirming it had renewed the show for a second run even before the first season had dropped.

However, it has been slower to confirm a renewal for Season 3 and Lauren S. Hissrich wants to make sure that fans know this.

“There has been no formal renewal,” Hissrich said recently during the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer Press Tour, according to IGN.

“In fact, right now my focus is on Season 2. I mean, we have this airdate now, we’re going to launch on December 17. There is still a lot of work to be done in post-production. So I’m back and forth between Los Angeles and London completing that, and that is just where all of our focus is right now because we need a great Season 2 if we have a hope of having a Season 3.”

Freya Allan stars as Ciri, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

What’s the prospect of Season 3 not happening?

While Hissrich may be conservative regarding the potential renewal, as IGN also points out, Season 1 of The Witcher was among “one of Netflix’s most-viewed first seasons ever.” So, it would make sense for the network to renew it if not when Season 2 drops, then not long afterward.

In addition to this, Hissrich has only just recently struck a multi-year overall deal with Netflix, according to Deadline.

This will mean that she will not only continue to helm The Witcher franchise but also help to “write and produce scripted series content and other creative projects.”

This means that The Witcher is not likely going anywhere soon but, likely, fans will continue to nervously await further news regarding the renewal for Season 3.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.