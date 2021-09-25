The Witcher has been renewed by Netflix for Season 3

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Ciri, as seen in the promotional poster for Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

While Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher hasn’t even dropped yet, the streaming giant just confirmed today that viewers can already set their sights on Season 3.

The confirmation came during the recent TUDUM event being hosted by Netflix.

The Witcher Season 3 renewal was originally in doubt

There had been recent speculation that Season 3 of The Witcher might be in doubt.

The series showrunner Lauren S Hissrich revealed to IGN during the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer Press Tour that fans had to prepare themselves for the fact the network had not yet renewed the popular epic fantasy series based on Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan).

“There has been no formal renewal,” Hissrich said back in August.

She then went on that her focus now was on Season 2 of The Witcher and that — along with the potential response to it — would likely determine whether Netflix would renew the series for a third season.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“Right now my focus is on Season 2. I mean, we have this airdate now, we’re going to launch on December 17. There is still a lot of work to be done in post-production. So I’m back and forth between Los Angeles and London completing that, and that is just where all of our focus is right now because we need a great Season 2 if we have a hope of having a Season 3.”

The Witcher renewed for Season 3

While fans may have been a little nervous after that news, Netflix has come through finally and released confirmation of the exciting news regarding Season 3 via The Witcher’s official Twitter account.

The clip was short and concise, only giving away the news of the renewal.

Three of the important witcher symbols slowly came into focus on the screen. They then turned on their sides to create three straight lines.

The title for The Witcher then dropped over the top of this to confirm Season 3.

So, viewers wanting to know more about what to expect in Season 3 of The Witcher will have to be patient. However, it makes sense the streaming giant didn’t give away any further clues as these would likely be spoilers for the upcoming second season, which is set to drop on December 17.

Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

Expansion within The Witcher universe also announced

Along with confirmation of Season 3, the caption for the clip also gave out even more news.

“We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher,” the caption read.

This exciting news comes on top of the previously announced projects by Netflix that will also be set in The Witcher universe.

Already, viewers have been able to check out Vesemir’s origin story in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, ahead of the character’s appearance in Season 2.

In addition to this, The Witcher: Blood Origin is another TV series currently in development with Netflix and will delve into the Conjunction of the Spheres. This event led to the creation of the first witcher.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.