Blood and Water Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Blood and Water is returning to Netflix for Season 2 after the first six-episode season dropped on the streaming platform in May 2020.

The South African Netflix original drama series follows a high school girl named Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata), investigating after her sister Phumelele was kidnapped many years ago by a human trafficking network.

Everybody’s been talking about the new South African teen drama series since it premiered on Netflix and the streaming giant renewed it for Season 2 about a month after the first season landed.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Season 1 ended with a dramatic cliffhanger and fans, impatient to see what is next for Puleng and Fikile, have been searching for information about the upcoming season on Netflix.

If you are also looking forward to seeing what is next for Puleng and Fikile, we have compiled everything you need to know about Blood and Water Season 2, including release date, cast updates, and plot.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Blood and Water?

Netflix announced the renewal of Blood and Water for Season 2 on June 15, 2020, after the six-episode first season premiered on May 20.

Showrunner Nosipho Dumisa made the announcement in a video uploaded to Twitter.

The video shows the delighted reactions of the main cast members after Dumisa delivered the good news to them that they would reprise their roles in Season 2.

No more further questions. SEASON 2 IS ON THEE WAY! #BloodAndWater pic.twitter.com/rFFID2PjCr — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) June 15, 2020

According to Dumisa:

“Blood & Water’s success is a testament to the hard work put in by the entire team towards expanding the African narrative in a new and exciting direction.”

Release date latest: When is Blood and Water Season 2 likely to come out?

Netflix has not confirmed the exact date when Blood and Water Season 2 will drop on the streaming platform. However, after Season 1 arrived in May 2020, fans hope Season 2 could also premiere in the spring or summer of 2021.

But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in South Africa could delay production on the new season.

South Africa has been going through an upsurge in coronavirus spread lately. The country now ranks among the worst affected countries in the world, with nearly 400,000 reported cases and more than 5,900 deaths as of July 23.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that the spread of coronavirus had become a national disaster in March, and his government announced regulations to combat further spread of the viral infection.

The measures included travel restrictions, school closures, and a ban on large gatherings.

The ban on large gatherings has adversely affected the entertainment industry in the country and production on many TV shows have been suspended.

We will keep you updated on the latest news about the release date for Blood and water Season 2, so stay tuned.

Blood and Water Season 2 cast updates

The main cast of Blood and Water Season 1 is expected to reprise their roles in Season 2.

Season 2 will star Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo, Khosi Ngema as Fikile, Thabang Molaba as KB, Arno Greef as Chris, Dillon Windvogel as Wade, Ryle de Morny as Chad, and Natasha Tahane as Wendy.

Others expected to reprise their roles include Cindy Mahlangu as Zama, Duane Williams as Mark, and Mekaila Mathys as Tahira.

The series is written and directed by Travis Taute, Daryne Joshua, and Nosipho Dumisa. It is executive produced by Bradley Joshua and Benjamin Overmeyer.

What is Blood and Water about?

Blood and water Season 1 followed 16-year-old Puleng, a high school girl trying to solve the mystery about her missing sister Phumelele.

Phumelele was kidnapped shortly after she was born.

Puleng’s investigation into her missing sister started after attending a party hosted by Fikile, a popular student at the prestigious Parkhurst College in Capetown.

During the party, Wade, one of Puleng’s friends, noted that Puleng and Fikile resembled each other. Puleng realized that Wade was right, and she began to suspect that Fikile could be her long-missing sister Phumelele.

She decided to investigate and transferred to Parkhurst.

Puleng’s investigation at Parkhurst uncovered a can of worms.

Blood and Water Season 2 plot

Blood and Water Season 2 should pick up where Season 1 left off, with Puleng digging into the mystery surrounding the kidnapping of her sister Phumelele.

Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger after Puleng revealed to Fikile that they were related.

Showrunner Nosiphe Dumisa revealed in a statement that Season 2 would “delve further into the greater mystery and scandals” surrounding the circumstances in which Phumelele went missing.

“Parkhurst is about to get really messy,” she promised.

Dorothy Ghettuba, who heads all African original series for Netflix, promised Season 2 would provide answers to questions from Season 1.

Fans want to see how Fikile reacts after Puleng told her that they were sisters.

Fans are also looking forward to answers to other questions, such as what is next for Fikile and Chad, KB and Puleng, as well as Mark, Zama, and Chris.

Viewers also want to see what happens after Wendy revealed details about a scandalous student-teacher romance to the media.