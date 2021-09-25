The Witcher: Netflix finally reveals first look at Kim Bodnia as Vesemir in Season 2

Kim Bodnia stars as Vesemir in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Ever since the announcement that Kim Bodnia would be joining the cast as Vesemir, fans have been eager to get a look at the TV adaptation of this character. Now, Netflix has finally delivered during its TUDUM event that is unfolding this weekend.

Named for the unique sound that plays before Netflix titles, TUDUM is similar to the recent Geeked Week event in that a wide variety of TV news has been released for many of the streaming giant’s core programming.

The online event was a three-hour spectacle and viewers are now excited to sift through all of the new content regarding their favorite TV shows.

Kim Bodnia will play Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir

Shared to The Witcher’s official Twitter account, two new images of Kim Bodnia in costume as Vesemir were shared.

While it has been known for some time now that Bodnia would portray this character, no new footage has been released even though a variety of new trailers were shared during Geeked Week.

Vesemir is an important character in Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) life. He was a mentor to him during his witcher training at Kaer Morhen, a location that will feature in Season 2 of The Witcher.

According to The Witcher’s IMDb page, Vesemir is set to appear in the premiere episode of Season 2 and likely make appearances in subsequent episodes after that.

A fellow witcher, Vesemir is much older and wiser. Previously, Netflix recently brought his origin story to life in an anime movie recently released exclusively on the platform and titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

So, for those viewers who are fans of the TV series alone and not the books or video games previously released in this franchise, this was an excellent starter for introducing the character ahead of his first live-action appearance in Season 2.

It’s the year of Vesemir! Welcome Kim Bodnia as the oldest surviving witcher and Geralt’s beloved mentor, making his debut in The Witcher Season 2. pic.twitter.com/8bojfrU97F — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

Here’s where you’ve seen Kim Bodnia before

If you are wondering where you have seen Kim Bodnia before, likely it comes down to two major TV shows.

The Danish actor portrayed Konstantin Vasiliev on BBC America’s Killing Eve. You can read an interview that Monsters & Critics did with Bodnia regarding this role here.

Outside of the US, probably his most famous role is that of Martin Rohde in the Scandi noir cult classic, The Bridge.

However, the actor has had a long and varied career in acting. According to his IMDB page, he has also starred in a wide variety of TV shows including The Letter for the King, Hostages, and Those Who Kill, along with a varied selection of other Scandinavian productions and movies.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on Netflix on December 17.