First trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf features a young Vesemir

At the recent WitcherCon event, further details regarding an upcoming anime 2D film about Vesemir from The Witcher were shared. Now, Netflix has released a trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which drops next month.

While Vesemir hasn’t featured yet in Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher, it is known he will be present in Season 2. For those who have read the books or played the popular video games, Vesemir is a fellow witcher and mentor to Geralt of Rivia (portrayed by Henry Cavill in the TV series).

The character will be portrayed by Danish actor Kim Bodnia in Season 2 of The Witcher. However, in Nightmare of the Wolf, he will be voiced by Theo James as a much younger version of Vesemir.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf synopsis

At WitcherCon, along with a new poster dropping for Nightmare of the Wolf, it was revealed that the story would delve into the backstory surrounding Vesemir as “a powerful new threat facing the Continent” was also explored.

Now, the full synopsis for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has been released by Netflix and can be seen below.

“The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.”

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf trailer

The new trailer digs deeper into Vesemir’s story as the character is introduced.

And, as Kotaku points out, Vesemir has gotten decidedly more attractive in the spinoff movie. Something which fans noted and commented in great detail about on social media after the trailer dropped.

However, the main points of the trailer deal more with the how and why of Vesemir’s journey and not on the unique hotness of the anime character. Although, for prosperity, they did also manage to slip in a bath shot that is reminiscent of the famous one from The Witcher game featuring Geralt and replicated in Season 1 of Netflix’s adaptation.

The trailer quickly sets the scene about how much witchers are disliked as well the distinct level of humor that will run through the film.

It appears his honesty will be questioned in Nightmare of the Wolf as he asked just how much his word is worth.

Vesemir also discusses the fact that he is a monster hunter and that every deal has a price. As yet, though, it is unclear how all of this ties into the main storyline for the movie, and viewers will likely have to tune in on August 23 to find out more.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will premiere on Netflix on August 23.