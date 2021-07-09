The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf to premiere on Netflix in August

Key artwork for the upcoming anime movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Pic credit: Netflix

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has finally gotten a premiere date, which was revealed at the recent virtual WitcherCon event that streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel for fans to watch.

While news pertaining to Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 and the prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, have been at the forefront of late, there is actually a Witcher movie that is set to drop.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is an anime film that will delve into “a powerful new threat facing the Continent,” according to the brief synopsis available on Netflix.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf to drop on August 23

According to WitcherCon, the 2D anime film will be released on Netflix on August 23. New key artwork was also shared detailing the latest installment in The Witcher universe.

The stunning image shows a person riding a horse. They are about to enter an impressive stronghold.

As IGN points out, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will follow Vesimir’s story, so this is likely who is featured in the poster.

As of yet, fans of Netflix’s original TV series have not met Vesimir but this character is very important to Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and will be portrayed in Season 2 of The Witcher by Kim Bodnia.

Vesemir is also a witcher and is not only someone who helped to train Geralt but has become a firm friend of his. Vesemir will also help to train Ciri (Freya Allan) when she arrives at Kaer Morhen in Season 2.

Nightmare of the Wolf to air prior to Season 2 of The Witcher

With an airdate of August 23, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will be a great introduction to Vesemir ahead of his debut in The Witcher.

As previously reported, Season 2 will drop to Netflix on December 17. So, releasing Nightmare of the Wolf prior to that makes perfect sense in order to give viewers a greater understanding of how important this character really is.

As of yet, no further details have been released on the Nightmare of the Wolf. The movie’s IMDb page is still devoid of any information regarding the voice actors.

However, the fansite, Redanian Intelligence, did reveal back in January that the movie was written by Beau DeMayo, who also wrote the third episode of Season 1 of The Witcher, an episode titled “Betrayer Moon.” This was later confirmed as being true during the recent Geeked Week event hosted by Netflix.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will premiere on Netflix on August 23.