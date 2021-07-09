New key artwork for Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Fans of all things relating to The Witcher have been given a treat via the virtual WitcherCon event streaming via the network’s YouTube channel.

For those who have been desperate to find out when the next installment of the epic fantasy series will premiere, news has finally dropped.

The Witcher originally premiered on December 20, 2019. However, when the global coronavirus pandemic hit, there were substantial delays regarding filming.

So, the news is welcome for viewers who have been biding their time.

Season 2 of The Witcher will drop on December 17

Already, fans knew that The Witcher would premiere at some point in 2021 but the network has kept the date under tight wraps.

Netflix has opted to slot Season 2 of The Witcher into a similar date to the original season. Dropping on December 17, that means that fans have 161 days to countdown until the new season arrives.

The news dropped during the WitcherCon event and a new key artwork image for Season 2 was quickly shared via Netflix’s official Twitter account that also revealed the new airdate.

Here’s what fans can expect to see in Season 2 of The Witcher

WitcherCon featured several key actors from The Witcher during the first panel before the Season 2 date was announced.

Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, was present, as were Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Mimi M Khayisa (Fringilla Vigo), and Paul Bullion (Lambert). The series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich was also there and, between them, they shared plenty of updates about what fans can expect to see in Season 2 of The Witcher.

Ciri will spend some time at Kaer Morhen in the upcoming season. This location is the training ground for witchers and where Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) received his training.

Freya Allan as Ciri and Paul Bullion as Lambert, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher.

Both Freya and Paul revealed that Ciri and Lambert will share training scenes together and Freya even noted that in one scene she found it hard not to laugh. An image was then shared of this scene showing Ciri and Lambert standing in the snow, obviously during a training session.

In addition to this artwork, another promotional still was shared of Jaskier (Joey Batey). In the image, the character is shown in the midst of belting out a tune.

Joey Batey stars as Jaskier, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher.

The first season of The Witcher is available for streaming on Netflix.