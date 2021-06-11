Netflix and CD Projekt Red surprise fans with WitcherCon — and it’s arriving sooner than you think

Promotional poster for WitcherCon Pic credit: Netflix/CD Projekt Red

Netflix’s Geeked Week has been dropping a lot of news regarding everyone’s favorite TV shows and new upcoming content.

For fans of The Witcher, the most important announcement arrived today regarding the new trailer for Season 2.

However, another announcement regarding something very special was also unexpectedly dropped.

Out of nowhere, news has been revealed that fans can look forward to a WitcherCon event.

WitcherCon drops July 9, 2021

WitcherCon will drop on July 9 and, according to Polygon, is likely going to be “livestreamed on Netflix’s various channels across Twitch and YouTube.”

Not only was the news shared via Geeked Week’s and all of The Witcher’s official Twitter accounts, but a teasing conversation also got fans curious who may have missed the announcement.

The Twitter account for the game version of The Witcher got things started by tagging the Netflix account and asking if they were free on July 9. They then tagged CD Projekt Red, who is the studio behind the successful game. Once availability was confirmed, the original Twitter account announced that it was “a date!”

The game versions Twitter account made the announcement Pic credit: @witcherneftlix/Twitter

What can fans expect at WitcherCon?

As of yet, very little information has dropped regarding what fans can expect to see during WitcherCon. However, the caption supplied with the post on The Witcher’s official Twitter account revealed that more news is expected to drop shortly.

“A pairing more powerful than silver and steel: @Netflix and @CDPROJEKTRED are so excited to celebrate our Witcher family and bring you the very first #WitcherCon on July 9! Stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks! #GeekedWeek,” the caption read.

A pairing more powerful than silver and steel: @Netflix and @CDPROJEKTRED are so excited to celebrate our Witcher family and bring you the very first #WitcherCon on July 9! Stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6wxsW9ZH26 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 11, 2021

Already a successful game franchise, it is possible that further news will drop regarding the upcoming The Witcher 4 game.

In addition to this, many fans are hoping that this will be when they announce the Season 2 premiere date for the Netflix series since this detail was never revealed during Geeked Week. Instead, the streaming provider opted to show a short teaser for the next instalment of their TV show.

There is also another TV show in production with Netflix called The Witcher: Blood Origin, so it is possible that further news regarding this will also be launched.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel series that will be set some 1,200 years prior to the events that unfolded in Season 1 of Netflix’s The Witcher. It is also expected that filming will start on this show in July so further news would definitely be timely.

