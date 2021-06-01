The Witcher: Blood Origin: Leaked audition tapes drop clues about characters

Logo for The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

New details are starting to emerge regarding Netflix’s new installment in The Witcher universe thanks to leaked audition tapes.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a new series set some 1200 years prior to the events that unfolded in Season 1 of The Witcher. As the title suggests, it also deals with the creation of the very first Witcher.

In addition to this, the “conjunction of the spheres” event will be explored which sees the “worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one,” according to a synopsis released by Netflix.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

According to Redanian Intelligence, a fansite dedicated to all things related to The Witcher, audition tapes have been released detailing some of the characters that will be involved in the upcoming series. However, since publishing the details, the video has been taken down, leaving only the transcripts available on their website.

New characters revealed for The Witcher: Blood Origin

According to the transcripts, several new characters are introduced.

Utharis is the first character mentioned. He is believed to be played by Neil Fitzmaurice, although he has no listing for Blood Origin on his IMDb page.

This character is described as being a “cynical sellsword.” However, as CBR points out, there are certainly other hints regarding this character within the dialogue. In particular, it looks like this character could be a “war-loving mercenary.”

Utharis speaks to an unnamed character during the dialogue, and it is likely that this person is a prince. He also references an opposing king called Gandal the Golden.

Salliche is the next character in the audition tape. This man is described as “a very bright young elf” who is also rather obsessive about his work and the limitations of magic.

His wife, Kaali, is referenced in the conversation, and, as Redanian Intelligence points out, a casting call recently went out for this character.

It is believed that Salliche is being portrayed by David Fawaz.

Another character whose casting call went out recently was Gwyn and she is also featured in the audition tape. In the original call, this character was described as “a brilliantly sharp minded assassin with restricted growth.”

“This character is a true wildcard, unafraid of carnage, violence, and chaos. In fact, she revels in it.”

Filming is set to start in July on The Witcher prequel

While all of this is exciting news, it seems viewers will not get to see the finished series for some time yet as filming is expected to start in July on The Witcher: Blood Origin and run through to November 2021.

While the original series filmed in various locations, with the coronavirus pandemic still raging, it is believed Blood Origin will film mostly in the UK and at the Arborfield Studios.

A couple of cast announcements have also been made already regarding this new Netflix series. Initially, Jodie Turner-Smith was initially cast in a lead role but she had to drop out due to conflicting work commitments.

Vikings actor Laurence O’Fuarain has also been cast as character called Fjall.

As yet, no official premiere date has been set by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin.