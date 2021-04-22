The Witcher: Blood Origin: Filming rumored to start in July

Joey Batey stars as Jaskier, as seen behind the scenes of The Witcher Season 1. Pic credit: Netflix/Katalin Vermes

While it has just been confirmed that filming has concluded on Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher, it looks like production could start soon on its companion series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

It is believed that filming is expected to commence sometime in late July and run through to late November 2021. Although, it is possible that delays could occur thanks to the current global coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to this, it is believed that Netflix plans to start filming Season 3 of The Witcher as soon as possible after filming wraps on Blood Origin. If this is the case, then production could start as early as December of this year.

All of this information has come via Redanian Intelligence, which is a well-known fansite for The Witcher. While not all of their rumored information has turned out to be always right, they are correct often enough that news like this is very exciting indeed.

Another article by Redanian Intelligence also gives some details about likely filming sites for Blood Origin. It is believed that the vast majority of filming will occur in the UK and at the Arborfield Studios. Potentially, the Canary Islands could also be used again as a backdrop to The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Considering complications already faced by COVID-19, it seems likely that filming will occur in as minimal locations as possible. Season 2 of The Witcher was expected to film on location in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Scotland, but that didn’t happen, and any future filming plans for Blood Origin may also fall through.

Behind the scenes footage from Season 1 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Katalin Vermes

What is The Witcher: Blood Origin about?

Already, it has been revealed that Blood Origin will be a limited prequel series that will delve into an important historical event that occurred more than 1,000 years prior to the events that unfolded in Season 1 of The Witcher.

Neflix has also released the following synopsis for The Witcher: Blood Origin.

“Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.”

Other The Witcher: Blood Origin news

While Jodie Turner-Smith was originally cast in a lead role for Blood Origin, she has since had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. She was to play the role of Éile, who “has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician,” but “a grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.”

This character will now be recast but no news has been released yet regarding who will step into the role.

Laurence O’Fuarain has also been confirmed as starring in the spinoff prequel series and details of his character have also been released.

“Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.”

As yet, no official premiere date has been set by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin.