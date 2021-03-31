The Witcher: Blood Origin: Laurence O’Fuarain cast in Netflix prequel series

Laurence O’Fuarain will star in Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin. As he appeared in History Channel’s Vikings. Pic credit: History Channel

Netflix has announced that Laurence O’Fuarain will join the cast of their upcoming prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

O’Fuarain will play a character called Fjall, according to the post released to The Witcher’s official Twitter account.

Further details about Fjall were also shared in the update.

“Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.”

What is The Witcher: Blood Origin about?

Blood Origin will be a prequel series set many years prior to the events that unfolded in Season 1 of The Witcher. As Digital Spy points out, it will tell the story of “the creation of the very first prototype Witcher.”

Netflix has previously shared the following synopsis.

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.”

Blood Origin will run as a limited series and for a span of six episodes.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich will executive produce it and Declan de Barra, a writer from Season 1, will join the team as showrunner.

In addition to this, the author of the original book series on which the Netflix adaptation is based, Andrzej Sapkowski, will also be on board as a creative consultant for Blood Origin.

“It is exciting that the world of Witcher – as planned in the very beginning – is expanding. I hope it will bring more fans to the world of my books,” Sapkowski said in a statement when the series was first confirmed by Netflix, according to Digital Spy.

Where have you seen Laurence O’Fuarain before?

For those who are familiar with O’Fuarain but can’t quite work out from where, he has appeared in several popular TV shows prior to this role, according to his IMDb profile.

Most notably, he played Hakon in History Channel’s Vikings and appeared in an episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones as a character called Simpson.

In addition, he has also appeared in Red Rock, Into the Badlands, Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope, and the mini-series, Rebellion.

Along with the new casting of O’Fuarain, Jodie Turner-Smith is also slated to play a character called Éile, according to Blood Origin’s IMDb page.

As yet, no official premiere date has been set by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin.