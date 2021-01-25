The Witcher prequel series coming to Netflix, lead character announced

If you loved The Witcher and want to see more from the franchise on Netflix, we have some good news for you.

A second season of The Witcher is coming to Netflix, but there is also a prequel series in the works.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

The Witcher was the most-watched Netflix original series of the last 13 months until Lupin beat it out for the top spot this past month.

That means there are likely many fans who are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the Netflix fantasy series.

Those fans will get a six-part prequel series on Netflix titled The Witcher: Blood Origin. On Monday, Netflix announced that it had cast the lead character for the series in Jodie Turner-Smith.

It also sounds like she is an elf based on the Netflix press release.

“Éile has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.” Read More Biohackers review: Is the Netflix series worth watching or not?

There is no word on how her character plays into the series, but as the lead character, it will surely be centered around her character’s journey.

Jodie Turner-Smith picked up numerous awards for her role in the movie Queen & Slim, alongside Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya.

On top of The Witcher: Blood Origin, Turner-Smith is also about to appear in the upcoming Amazon original series Without Remorse, set in the world of the Tom Clancy character Jack Ryan.

What is The Witcher: Blood Origin about?

Here is the synopsis for The Witcher: Blood Origin:

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Declan de Barra has signed on to work as the showrunner for The Witcher: Blood Origin, while the showrunner for The Witcher, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, will work as the executive producer.

Author Andrzej Sapkowski, who created the franchise, will also work as the creative consultant for the Netflix original series.

On top of The Witcher: Blood Origin, there will also be an animated spinoff titled The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf, the origin story of Geralt’s mentor Vesemir.

The first season of The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix.