Lupin Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

One of the most successful novel series in French history is the books following the gentleman thief and master of disguise, Arsene Lupin.

Created by Maurice Leblanc, the character started in serial format before being featured in 24 books throughout the next 20 years.

In 2021, Netflix released the new series Lupin, and it is based on the lore of the master thief but in a present-day setting.

Assane is a man whose father was framed for a crime he never committed. His dad committed suicide in prison, and now Assane is an adult with a child of his own, and he wants revenge against the person who framed his father.

Using his knowledge and love of the character of Lupin, Assane sets out to steal some valuables to gain revenge against the family who destroyed his father’s life.

The first season hit with five episodes and was one of the most-watched Netflix original series in over a year. It also ended on a cliffhanger, making fans want more.

Here is everything we know so far about Lupin Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Lupin?

There will be a second season of Lupin, and there is even better news than that.

Lupin was one of the most-watched shows on Netflix over the last year, with over 70 million accounts tuning in.

In fact, it was watched by more different Netflix accounts over its first four weeks than any show since The Witcher hit in December 2019. It was more popular than even Bridgerton and The Queen’s Gambit.

It is clearly the most-watched foreign language series for Netflix, eclipsing even the viewers for the mega-popular Money Heist.

This made it a no-brainer that it would get a second season, but it was already on the way anyway.

Variety reported that the second season had already been shot before the first was even dropped on Netflix.

Release date latest: When does Lupin Season 2 come out?

The second season of Lupin might not be considered a season and end up a “part” like Money Heist.

Money Heist was released in different parts, and that means that the number of seasons and the number of parts are different. In the case of Lupin, the first “part” was only five episodes.

There will be a “part” 2, which will be another five episodes, meaning the two “parts” might end up considered as one “season.”

Regardless, the fact that it has already been shot means that it is coming very soon and will likely hit early in 2021.

This is good news since the last episode had a major cliffhanger.

When it hits is still unknown, but Netflix announced that it would come out sometime in 2021, with the exact wording that they will hit “later this year.”

Normally, that could mean anytime now, but Netflix has scheduled original movies and series to hit every week in 2021, a way to make up for the closing of theaters during the pandemic. Since it was filmed, it will arrive sooner than others, such as Bridgerton, which still has to film its second season.

While the second part will hit sometime this year, it is almost assured that Netflix will greenlight a third based on the viewer numbers from the first part.

Lupin Season 2 cast updates

Since the next five episodes are a continuation of the first five, the cast won’t change between seasons.

Omar Sy returns as the show’s lead, Assane, Ludivine Sagnier as his wife, Claire, and Etan Simon as his 14-year-old son, Raoul.

Also coming back for the next season of Lupin on Netflix will be Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini, the villain and patriarch of the Pellegrini family. He is the man who framed Assane’s dad for a crime he didn’t commit, which led to his suicide.

Since Assane’s entire reason for his heist was to get revenge against Hubert, he will continue to play a large role in the next season of Lupin.

Clotilde Hesme will return as Juliette Pellegrini, and Nicole Garcia as the Pellegrini matriarch, Anne.

Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, and Soufiane Guerrab should return as Benjamin, Sofia, and Youssef, the investigators on the case against Assane.

Lupin Season 2 spoilers

The first season of Lupin ended with a massive cliffhanger.

One of Hubert’s minions kidnapped Assane’s son, Raoul, and now the father has an even bigger reason to come after the Pellegrini patriarch. Assane will need to prove that Hubert is the true villain here and also save his son.

Here is a look at the trailer from the first season:

Netflix has yet to announce when Lupin Season 2 will premiere.