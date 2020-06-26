Money Heist Season 5 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Money Heist is the most successful foreign-language series on Netflix.

Not only was it the most-watched foreign language series, but it was also one of the most-watched programs — regardless of language, movie, or series — on the streaming giant.

However, despite its great success, Netflix has been quiet about its future, possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down much of the world. Will fans get to see a fifth season of Money Heist in the future? Here is what we know.

What is Money Heist about?

Money Heist is a Spanish language crime drama series on Netflix about two long-prepared heists led by a mysterious man known as The Professor (Álvaro Morte).

The first season saw him put together a group to rob the Royal Mint of Spain and the second heist was the Bank of Spain.

The first two seasons, which originally aired in Spain, were about the Royal Mint of Spain robbery. The second two seasons dealt with the Bank of Spain robberies, but it is not over with yet for these thieves.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of Money Heist?

This is still unknown at this time but if the filmmakers want to make another season, Netflix will almost surely be on board.

The fact is that Money Heist was the most-watched non-English language title on Netflix, series or movie, and was one of the most-watched series regardless of language. That’s a really good resume.

On top of that, the series was so popular that Netflix released a documentary about the making of the series and it included one shocking piece of news – the show was almost canceled in Spain before Netflix picked it up.

According to the documentary, the premiere of Part 1 had 4.5 million viewers but the series viewership dropped in subsequent episodes and the creators had just accepted their defeat when Netflix swept in.

After a nine-episode first part and a six-episode second part, Netflix streamlined things and had the third and fourth parts hit an even eight episodes each – for a total of 31 thus far.

Release date latest: When is Money Heist Season 5 likely to come out?

There is no word yet on when a Season 5 will hit, but if and when Netflix renews it for another season, there will almost surely be two.

See, it won’t be Season 5, but will actually be Season 3. The first two seasons are actually Parts 1 and 2 and they comprise Season 1 and tell one self-contained story. Parts 3 and 4 are Season 2 and tell the next story in the thieves’ journey.

That means, if renewed, there will be Parts 5 and 6, which will be Season 3, but most Americans will simply call it Season 5 and Season 6 because of how television shows are created in the United States.

With that said, there are sites in Spain that claim the series is coming back for more and it began pre-production before COVID-19 shut down the world.

Spain started allowing filming again in May, according to Deadline, so if the series is coming back, it might have started work already, although Netflix has not given an actual renewal.

The two parts that debuted on Netflix hit on July 19, 2019, and April 3, 2020. With that in mind, if shooting starts again this year, expect the fifth season/part to arrive on Netflix in the late summer of 2021.

Money Heist Season 5 cast updates

There are some people who have not lived to this point in the series, so don’t expect every actor to return in Money Heist Season 5.

Alba Flores is gone, as Nairobi died in the series. However, the show did have some flashbacks, giving fans some more looks at Berlin, Moscow, and Oslo, so there might be a chance to see Nairobi again.

Actors expected to return in Money Heist Season 5 include Úrsula Corberó as Tokio, Álvaro Morte as El Profesor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Río, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholmo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, and Enrique Arce as Arturo Román.

Money Heist spoilers

The third and fourth seasons of Money Heist focused on the group heading to rob the Bank of Spain.

There has to be the fifth season because, unlike the first mission, this one did not end cleanly and there was a major cliffhanger that left fans wanting more.

The Professor was actually caught red-handed and the credits started rolling with a gun aimed right at him.

There are also some rumors that Alicia went rogue.

The gang is still in the final stages of their heist of the Bank of Spain and they are in the basement melting down the gold for extraction.

Will the team earn their freedom this time around – if they escape? They have to get out in one piece, first, and it doesn’t help that their identifies are now out in the open.

Money Heist should be back for a Season 5 in 2021.