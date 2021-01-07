Bridgerton Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Bridgerton arrived on Netflix to great fanfare and good reviews, checking in at 92-percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on the novel series by Julia Quinn, the show is about two families during a season where London’s high society throws galas to try to find suitable marriages for their children.

With the first season a success, fans are ready for more, and since there are nine books in the series, there is much more to show in this Netflix original series.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about Bridgerton Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Bridgerton Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Bridgerton?

Bridgerton Season 1 hit Netflix on Christmas Day, so it is too soon to know whether or not there will be a second season.

However, with the positive reviews and the people behind the show, there is a good chance Netflix viewers will get more of the romantic drama based on Julia Quinn’s books.

Shonda Rhimes, the woman who created Grey’s Anatomy, signed a creative deal with Netflix and if she wants to create more, expect Netflix to follow suit.

Rhimes contract was rumored to be the biggest in Netflix history.

It normally takes Netflix a few months to renew new series, as they look at the numbers before coming to any decisions. However, with that said, even without an announcement, it seems that Netflix already has plans for more.

Release date latest: When does Bridgerton Season 2 come out?

The insider site Production Weekly has revealed that planned filming for Bridgerton Season 2 was scheduled to start in early 2021.

This is a new date because the coronavirus pandemic delayed the premiere of Bridgerton Season 1. The production for Season 2 was supposed to start in July 2020, but that never happened due to the shutdown of production around the world.

Production Weekly claims that Season 2 has been silently renewed and is supposed to start filming in March 2021 in Uxbridge, England.

According to the publication, the original dates for filming Season 2 were from July 2020 through May 2021.

Due to it being a period piece, that might explain the length of the shooting schedule. If those dates lineup, then there is no way Breidgerton Season 2 will hit anytime before 2022.

The first season was eight episodes.

Bridgerton Season 2 cast updates

Most of the cast from Bridgerton Season 1 will return, as this is the story of the two families.

This means we should expect to see Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Hastings, Regé-Jean Page as Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, and Polly Walker as Portia Featherington.

Julie Andrews should also return to voice Lady Whistledown.

There is also the chance of more relatives showing up, especially considering what Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset) said in a recent interview.

“I think there are a lot of good stories to be told in this world,” Page said. “There’s a plethora of characters, and each of those characters has cousins, uncles, and dogs, and I think people enjoy exploring all of those depths and nooks and crannies.”

Bridgerton Season 2 spoilers

Bridgerton Season 1 was based on the first book in Quinn’s series, titled The Duke & I.

At the end of the season, there was a conversation that almost assures fans that the second season will move on and follow the second book, titled The Viscount Who Loved Me.

In this book, Anthony becomes Viscount Bridgerton.

“I think we’ve done some work in season one to set up other characters. We really dig into Anthony’s love story,” said showrunner Chris Van Dusen. “We’re really exploring Benedict as well, and Collin and Eloise’s relationship. I think it’s a deep well of story for us to explore.”

He also spoke about Season 1 setting up Season 2.

“I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon,” he said. “But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings.”

Here is the book’s synopsis from Quinn’s own website:

“The gossip columnists have it wrong. Anthony Bridgerton hasn’t just decided to marry—he’s even chosen a wife! The only obstacle is his intended’s older sister, Kate Sheffield—the most meddlesome woman ever to grace a London ballroom. The spirited schemer is driving Anthony mad with her determination to stop the betrothal, but when he closes his eyes at night, Kate is the woman haunting his increasingly erotic dreams…”

Here is the original teaser trailer for Bridgerton Season 1.

Netflix has yet to announce when Bridgerton Season 2 will premiere.