The Witcher: Blood Origin: Jodie Turner-Smith drops out due to filming conflict

The Witcher: Blood Origin has only had two casting announcements so far. However, Jodie Turner-Smith had to drop out due to a conflict of filming schedules.

Turner-Smith was originally cast to play the character of Éile in the limited-run prequel series to The Witcher.

“Due to a change in the production schedule for The Witcher: Blood Origin limited series, unfortunately, Jodie Turner-Smith will no longer be able to continue on in the role of Éile,” A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline.

It is believed that the beginning of production for Blood Origin being pushed is what caused the conflict. The production will now recast the role.

Who is Éile in The Witcher: Blood Origin?

The role of Éile is considered to be a lead character in Blood Origin.

She would have starred alongside the newly-cast Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, who “will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.”

According to Deadline, Éile “is an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician.”

While she may want to live the bohemian lifestyle, “a grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin synopsis

While set within the same universe as Netflix’s original series, Blood Origin is set to tell the story more than a thousand years prior to the events that occurred in Season 1 of The Witcher.

It will also focus more on the Elven world rather than that of the one fans presently identify with.

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.”

Filming has just concluded for Season 2 of The Witcher, and, as yet, it is unclear when production will begin on Blood Origin.

Lauren S. Hissruch, who is at the helm of the original series, will act as executive producer on Blood Origin. Joining her will be Declan de Barra, who will also act as showrunner for the series.

The author of the original series, Andrzej Sapkowski, will be a creative consultant.

As yet, no official premiere date has been set by Netflix for The Witcher: Blood Origin.