WitcherCon announces its line-up: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan to attend

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Cirilla, as seen in The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix’s recent Geeked Week saw the surprise drop of an event called WitcherCon. Since the announcement, fans have been eagerly awaiting news on who will attend. Now, the line-up has been released via The Witcher’s official Twitter account.

In conjunction with CD Projekt Red, who is responsible for the game versions of The Witcher, WitcherCon will be a virtual event that will be “streamed on both Netflix and CD Projekt Red’s YouTube and Twitch channels,” according to the official website.

Judging by the line-up, the event will be a mixture of all of the lore associated with the franchise that includes the TV series and games but is based originally on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

The full WitcherCon line-up

According to the information shared on The Witcher’s Twitter account, the big three from the TV series will be present.

Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer of Vengerberg, will be there, alongside Freya Allan, for The Witcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny panel. Joining them will be fellow actors Mimi M. Ndiweni (Fringilla) and Paul Bullion (Lambert).

The series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, will also attend this panel as fans get a chance to find out more about Season 2 of The Witcher, which is expected to drop sometime this year.

This panel will first occur on July 9 and then a second stream will air on July 10.

Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan will return for a panel that delves deeper into both of their characters. While a panel called Geralt of T-Rivia will also occur on both days. Unfortunately, Henry Cavill will not be present during these panels.

Several other panels will also occur that delve further into the universe of The Witcher.

Among the line-up is a panel detailing the Gwent card game originally made popular in the video games and is now an independent game. Details involving the making of The Witcher games will also be explored.

Detecting some strong magic… looks like we’re getting closer to the #WitcherCon! ✨



Time to share the official schedule – check it out below and save the dates!



For more details visit https://t.co/nbzi5J56z5 pic.twitter.com/2bhDFQnmKw — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 28, 2021

Henry Cavill will appear at WitcherCon

While it looks like the actor who plays everyone’s favorite witcher will not be present, for those who hold out until the end of each day, the wait will certainly be worth it!

The final panel of the event is titled Tales from the White Wolf. This will feature Cavill as he sits down with Josh Horowitz and talks about Geralt of Rivia.

Season 2 details for The Witcher likely to drop

As yet, there is no official word regarding when Season 2 of The Witcher will drop. However, as is the expectation with events such as WitcherCon, it seems possible that a premiere date could be announced.

While two short teasers for Season 2 have been recently released, there is also the possibility that a longer trailer will also get its debut.

The virtual WitcherCon event will occur on July 9, 2021.