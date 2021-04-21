The Witcher Season 2 will definitely drop in 2021

Geralt of Rivia gives the thumbs up. pic credit: CD Projekt Red

Filming has just concluded for Season 2 of Netflix’s hit epic fantasy series, The Witcher. This means that now fans are looking forward to when the release date will be announced by the streaming service.

While it is expected that there is still plenty of post-production work to be done on the series, an announcement has been made regarding when Season 2 will air on Netflix.

Season 1 of The Witcher dropped in December of 2019, and viewers were instantly captivated. Netflix instantly renewed the series for a second season and production started in February of 2020.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

However, with COVID-19, worldwide shutdowns occurred on set for most TV and movie productions, leading to a delay for Season 2 of The Witcher.

Once restrictions eased, filming began again and the rush was on to complete the second season.

Season 2 of The Witcher will drop in 2021

While fans have been speculating regarding when Season 2 would drop, there has been no official word, and many believed that 2021 might be out of the question when it came to new episodes.

According to Deadline, though, viewers can expect to get their Witcher fix in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos gave details of when Season 2 of The Witcher would air, along with details on Season 3 of another of their programs, You.

“What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays,” Sarandos said.

“We think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year, certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we’d hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead.”

Casting news for Season 2 of The Witcher

Along with the announcement that Season 2 of The Witcher will drop this year, there have been several casting announcements made recently as well.

A big day for the Continent! ♥️⚔️🐺 pic.twitter.com/pl782h45q2 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) March 22, 2021

Phillipa Eilhart will be played by Cassie Clare. Kevin Doyle has been reportedly cast as a TV series original character named Ba’Lian.

A massive casting announcement also saw Liz Carr, Simon Callow, Chris Fulton, Adjoa Andoh, and Outlander’s Graham McTavish also joining the Season 2 line-up. Carr will portray Fenn, Callow as Codringher, Fulton as Rience, Andoh as Nenneke, and McTavish as Dijkstra.

In addition to this, when the official wrap-up for Season 2 was announced, further cast members were also revealed. According to Redanian Intelligence, a fansite dedicated to The Witcher, Sam Hazeldine will play Eredin, who is the leader of the Wild Hunt.

Joining him will be Niamh McCormack as the Elven sorceress Lara Dorren. Ann Firbank will play Ithlinne, a famous elven oracle. Joseph Payne as the scribe, Jarre. Ed Birch will star as King Vizimir, the king of Redania.

Ania Marson is set to star as an original character called Voleth Meir, and Emily Byrt will also join as an original character called Aylne.

The first season of The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix.