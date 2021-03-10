The Witcher Season 2: Kevin Doyle reportedly cast as a character named Ba’Lian

Kevin Doyle is rumored to be appearing in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

While filming is currently underway for Season 2 of Netflix’s hit epic fantasy series, The Witcher, news on the upcoming season is actually very scant. However, according to the fansite, Redanian Intelligence, the British actor Kevin Doyle has joined the cast.

According to Redanian Intelligence’s source, Doyle will play a character by the name of Ba’Lian. It is also believed that filming for this character was only completed recently, indicating that Ba’Lian’s appearance will not occur until the back half of Season 2.

As of yet, no official statement has been made by Doyle regarding this announcement, nor has his IMDb account been updated.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Is Ba’Lian from the books or the games?

Netflix’s TV adaptation of The Witcher is based on a very popular book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. There are also some creative elements taken from the series of games based in the same universe.

However, Ba’Lian is from neither of these platforms, making him unique to the the television series.

Alternatively, this name could also be a substitute for another character in order to hide a plot or storyline, much in the way HBO used to do casting calls for Game of Thrones. However, as yet, there has not been any great evidence that Netflix is doing this for The Witcher.

Kevin Doyle stars as Mr. Molesley in Downton Abbey. Pic credit: ITV

Where you may have seen Kevin Doyle before

Doyle is probably most well-known for his role of Mr. Molesley in ITV’s Downton Abbey. However, he does have a rather extensive list of credits on IMDb.

Read More The Witcher prequel series coming to Netflix, lead character announced

Viewers might also know Doyle from his recent TV roles in Paranoid, Happy Valley, A.D. The Bible Continues, The Crimson Field, and Scott & Bailey.

His earlier work also includes The Tudors, Silent Witness, and Drop Dead Gorgeous. However, his television career spans all the way back to 1984 with his debut role in the TV movie, Keep on Running.

Promotional image for Season 1 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix

What we know so far about Season 2 of The Witcher

As of yet, there is no news regarding when Season 2 of The Witcher will drop to Netflix as the global coronavirus pandemic has caused delays with filming. This means that it could likely be a while before further details regarding Doyle’s casting are known.

While the book series may offer readers some insights as to where Season 2 of The Witcher is headed, very little information other than the synopsis has been officially provided by Netflix. The details of which are below.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The first season of The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix.