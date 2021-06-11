Geeked Week: The new trailer for Season 2 of The Witcher just dropped

Freya Allan stars as Ciri, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

Ever since Netflix’s Geeked Week announced that news would be dropping for Season 2 of The Witcher, many fans were hoping for both a new trailer and a release date. Now, one of those wishes has been fulfilled.

Season 2 of The Witcher has suffered some delays, as have most TV shows, thanks to the current global coronavirus pandemic. However, recent news revealed that filming had concluded for the second installment of the hit epic fantasy series based on a series of popular books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

While these delays were annoying to fans, it was confirmed that Season 2 would drop sometime in 2021. So, when Netflix announced the advent of Geeked Week, there was a general assumption that there would be a more solid release date put in place.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened so far. However, fans can get their very first look at the latest trailer.

New Season 2 trailer for The Witcher

Shared with the Geeked Week official Twitter account, the trailer is short but filled with goodies for eagle-eyed fans.

The clip was captioned with “Lost in the woods no more,” and details more of Ciri’s (Freya Allan) journey since finally meeting up with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) in the Season 1 finale of The Witcher.

Sharing lots of brief snippets of information, at one point Ciri declares that she needs “to understand.” It is unclear what she is talking about exactly at this point but many suspect it has to do with her unique special powers that were explored a little in the first season.

Another point sees her exclaiming rather urgently, “No! Geralt.”

The Witcher Season 2 plot

As of yet, very little is known about the plot for Season 2 of The Witcher. However, as Screen Rant points out, it seems very likely that Geralt will take Ciri to Kaer Morhen, where he trained as a witcher.

In addition to this, Cinema Blend states that Geralt believes Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) died in the events that occurred in the Season 1 finale. Yennefer did not die and it seems likely that Geralt will find this out at some point in Season 2 of The Witcher.

Unfortunately, until further news drops regarding Season 2, viewers will likely have to wait to find out more about the upcoming storyline.

Finally, a recent announcement of WitcherCon launching on July 9 means that fans might find out more at that time, including a Season 2 release date.

The first season of The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix.