A new trailer for The Witcher Season 2 could drop during Netflix’s Geeked Week

Season 1 poster for The Witcher featuring Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, and Freya Allan as Ciri. Pic credit: Netflix

It has already been confirmed that Season 2 of The Witcher will drop sometime in 2021. As for exactly when this happens? This is still currently up for debate.

Most likely, it will be sooner rather than later as filming on Netflix’s hit epic fantasy series only recently concluded. Since then, fans have been vocal in hoping that a trailer will drop shortly.

Now that Netflix has announced their new upcoming Geeked Week, fans have turned their attention to this in the hopes of finding out more about the second installment of The Witcher.

After all, the streaming giant has promised a variety of new content and exclusive news regarding some of their most popular franchises.

New Season 2 details for The Witcher to drop

While there was no definite confirmation that a new trailer for The Witcher could drop during Geeked Week, the series showrunner, Lauren S Hissrich, has already confirmed via her official Twitter account that she is currently in post-production.

“Back in London, Hissrich wrote on May 10. “Back in the (small dark loud) rooms where it happens. That’s right, we’re deep into post-production on #TheWitcher S2, and I’m so f**king excited.”

Pic credit: @LHissrich/Twitter

With this in mind, the potential is there that enough footage has been worked on and spliced together to create a new trailer for Season 2.

So far, very little footage has been revealed regarding the new season of The Witcher. Mostly, it has come by way of a few stills and some behind-the-scenes photos that give very little away.

However, Geeked Week offers fans the chance of finally seeing some new content.

According to the press release from Netflix, Geeked Week will run from June 7-11 and will feature “a wide array of exclusive news, new trailers, live art, drop-ins from your favorite stars and much more about all your favorite Netflix series and films.”

With that in mind, same fans are even hopeful that a release date for Season 2 could drop as well.

A variety of series will feature during Geeked Week

Along with the potential for new information regarding The Witcher, there is plenty else on offer as well.

Fans of The Umbrella Academy, Lucifer, Masters of The Universe: Revelation, The Sandman, and The Cuphead Show will find new content during this event. In addition, Netflix states that Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth, and Cowboy Bebop will feature along with “so much more.”

Geeked Week will be a free five-day virtual event, meaning fans can attend virtually from anywhere across the world. Netflix will be dropping further details as this event approaches.

The first season of The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix. Geeked Weekend will run June 7-11.